Ecomzy Technologies LLC: Ecomzy to Launch AI-Powered Toolkit Stores, Empowering Solopreneurs with a Pure-Profit Business

New platform to offer pre-loaded interactive AI tools that solve customer problems in minutes - no inventory, no shipping, no ongoing work.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Ecomzy , the upcoming ecommerce platform built exclusively for solopreneurs, today announced details of its AI-powered toolkit stores, designed to enable solo founders to build a completely automated, pure-profit business selling interactive tools that deliver instant, personalized results.

The new offering represents a fundamental shift in what a digital business can be. Rather than selling physical products, PDF guides or competing in crowded markets, Ecomzy solopreneurs will gain access to a catalog of professionally designed AI assistants that do the work for their customers.

Each toolkit follows a powerful "done-for-you" model:

Customers answer a few simple questions about their specific situation

The AI generates a complete, personalized solution in minutes - a training plan, a negotiation script, a meal planner, etc.

Delivery is fully automated, 24/7, with zero effort from the store owner

Every sale is pure profit - no product costs, no shipping, no inventory

The initial collection will feature 100 AI toolkits for 100 high-demand niches - including job hunting, healthy food and sleep, fitness, pet care, utility savings, etc. - with more categories in development.

"This is the business model we always wanted for solopreneurs," said Ilia Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Ecomzy. "You don't order inventory. You don't pack boxes. You don't handle returns. Your store comes pre-loaded with AI tools that solve real problems, deliver themselves, and put pure profit in your pocket while you sleep. It's a business that runs itself - so you can focus on building the life you want."

The announcement builds on Ecomzy's mission to remove every barrier between solopreneurs and the freedom of running their own business. All AI toolkits will be pre-integrated with Ecomzy's automated store ecosystem, including built-in marketing tools, a unified dashboard, and instant digital delivery.

Solopreneurs will be able to launch their AI toolkit store immediately with zero upfront investment, no technical skills required, and no ongoing maintenance.

Those interested in being notified when Ecomzy launches can sign up for updates on the official website.

About Ecomzy

Ecomzy is an upcoming ecommerce platform built exclusively for solopreneurs, designed to provide a complete, automated ecosystem to start, run, and grow a successful online business. By integrating a ready-made store, digital products, and automated marketing tools into one seamless system, Ecomzy will make it effortless for solo entrepreneurs to sell online and build freedom-first businesses.

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya

Marketing Director

polina.beletskaya@ecomzy.com

SOURCE: Ecomzy Technologies LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ecomzy-to-launch-ai-powered-toolkit-stores-empowering-solopreneu-1145591