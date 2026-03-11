Anzeige
WKN: A0MP84 | ISIN: IT0004176001
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 14:07
99,62 Euro
-1,76 % -1,78
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
11.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
Prysmian Strengthens Grid Resilience Through Sustainable Materials Innovation

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Prysmian, Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, today announced continued progress in the evolution of its power distribution and high-voltage cable portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable innovation and long-term grid resilience.

As utilities modernize infrastructure to address electrification, system expansion, and climate-driven challenges, Prysmian is advancing material engineering and manufacturing practices to deliver cable solutions that combine high performance, durability, and environmental responsibility. These advancements apply across Power Distribution and High-Voltage AC/DC cables for utility applications, including Medium and Low voltage energy cables.

A key element of this evolution is Prysmian's focused effort to redesign material formulations and production processes to reduce reliance on substances of increasing environmental and regulatory concern, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Effective January 1, 2026, and through targeted research and qualification of alternative material solutions, Prysmian has enhanced its ability to meet stringent performance requirements while aligning product design with sustainability objectives.

These sustainability-driven improvements directly support Prysmian's broader business strategy, contributing to the company's ambition to increase the share of revenue generated by Sustainable Sales to 55%. By embedding sustainability criteria into product development and material innovation, Prysmian continues to translate environmental responsibility into tangible value for customers and long-term growth for the business.

"Material innovation plays a critical role in building power grids that are both resilient and responsible," said Valeria Garcia, Vice President of R&D for Prysmian North America. "By re-engineering our compounds and manufacturing processes, we are delivering cable solutions that maintain the highest standards of quality and reliability while proactively addressing environmental considerations that matter to our customers and stakeholders."

These advancements will be reflected across Prysmian's North American manufacturing footprint, with products supplied from facilities in both the United States and Canada. Local manufacturing supports supply-chain resilience, consistent quality, and timely delivery for utility customers.

By integrating sustainability considerations, including the responsible management and removal of PFAS-related materials directly into product development, Prysmian is helping utilities navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and long-term infrastructure planning. The result is a portfolio designed to support reliable, adaptable, and future-ready energy networks.

"This initiative highlights how sustainability and innovation are deeply interconnected," said Flavia Pane, Sustainable Solutions & Product Development Senior Engineer/Sustainability Steering Committee Project Manager for Prysmian North America. "By embedding responsible material choices into our development strategy, we are supporting grid resilience today while enabling our customers to move confidently toward their environmental and operational goals."

For more information on Prysmian's Power Distribution and High-Voltage solutions, visit
https://na.prysmian.com/markets/power-grid.

Prysmian North America
Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 50+ locations and 9,000 associates. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 35,000 employees, 107 plants, and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2025, global sales exceeded €19 billion.

Media Relations
Lauren Kane
External Communications Manager
lauren.kane@prysmian.com

Justine David
Mower
jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/prysmian-strengthens-grid-resilience-through-sustainable-materials-innovation-1145954

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
