Prysmian Strengthens Grid Resilience Through Sustainable Materials Innovation

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Prysmian, Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, today announced continued progress in the evolution of its power distribution and high-voltage cable portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable innovation and long-term grid resilience.

As utilities modernize infrastructure to address electrification, system expansion, and climate-driven challenges, Prysmian is advancing material engineering and manufacturing practices to deliver cable solutions that combine high performance, durability, and environmental responsibility. These advancements apply across Power Distribution and High-Voltage AC/DC cables for utility applications, including Medium and Low voltage energy cables.

A key element of this evolution is Prysmian's focused effort to redesign material formulations and production processes to reduce reliance on substances of increasing environmental and regulatory concern, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Effective January 1, 2026, and through targeted research and qualification of alternative material solutions, Prysmian has enhanced its ability to meet stringent performance requirements while aligning product design with sustainability objectives.

These sustainability-driven improvements directly support Prysmian's broader business strategy, contributing to the company's ambition to increase the share of revenue generated by Sustainable Sales to 55%. By embedding sustainability criteria into product development and material innovation, Prysmian continues to translate environmental responsibility into tangible value for customers and long-term growth for the business.

"Material innovation plays a critical role in building power grids that are both resilient and responsible," said Valeria Garcia, Vice President of R&D for Prysmian North America. "By re-engineering our compounds and manufacturing processes, we are delivering cable solutions that maintain the highest standards of quality and reliability while proactively addressing environmental considerations that matter to our customers and stakeholders."

These advancements will be reflected across Prysmian's North American manufacturing footprint, with products supplied from facilities in both the United States and Canada. Local manufacturing supports supply-chain resilience, consistent quality, and timely delivery for utility customers.

By integrating sustainability considerations, including the responsible management and removal of PFAS-related materials directly into product development, Prysmian is helping utilities navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and long-term infrastructure planning. The result is a portfolio designed to support reliable, adaptable, and future-ready energy networks.

"This initiative highlights how sustainability and innovation are deeply interconnected," said Flavia Pane, Sustainable Solutions & Product Development Senior Engineer/Sustainability Steering Committee Project Manager for Prysmian North America. "By embedding responsible material choices into our development strategy, we are supporting grid resilience today while enabling our customers to move confidently toward their environmental and operational goals."

