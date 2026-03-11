Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group - Fortun Evaluating Institutional Non-Dilutive Credit Facility to Expand Small-Business Funding Platform

Company Engages Consultant and Enters Underwriting Discussions with Prospective Credit Providers as Part of Strategy to Scale Originations Without Equity Dilution

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), a diversified financial technology holding company focused on revenue-based financing through its Fortun platform today provided a corporate update regarding a financing initiative designed to support the continued expansion of its small-business funding platform.

The Company announced that it has engaged a consultant with experience in structuring institutional credit facilities and funding lines of credit to assist management in evaluating potential non-dilutive financing structures intended to increase the capital available for the Company's revenue-based financing and merchant cash advance operations. The consultant's engagement is structured as a cash-based arrangement consisting of a retainer and potential success fees and does not include any equity compensation.

The Company is currently seeking to establish a potential multi-million-dollar line of credit and is in discussions with multiple credit institutions regarding the facility. The Company is presently in the underwriting phase with two prospective credit providers, while also holding preliminary discussions with additional institutions. If obtained, the facility would be intended to provide additional capital to fund small-business advances originated through the Company's platform, enabling the Company to meet growing demand while expanding funding capacity through non-dilutive capital.

Scaling Through Non-Dilutive Capital and a Repeatable Funding Model

Management believes that access to a properly structured credit facility could strengthen the Company's ability to scale originations by increasing the capital available for funding transactions while avoiding equity dilution.

Because capital deployment is central to the Company's business model, management believes that expanding access to non-dilutive funding sources could allow the Company to increase the number of businesses it is able to serve while supporting revenue growth generated through its funding portfolio. Credit facilities are commonly used by specialty finance platforms to create a repeatable and scalable funding model in which capital can be deployed into merchant advances, repaid through receivable collections, and redeployed into new originations, allowing the same capital base to support multiple funding cycles over time.

Strong Demand for Small Business Capital

Demand for small-business financing in the United States remains significant. According to the Federal Reserve Banks' 2025 Small Business Credit Survey, 59% of small businesses sought new financing within the prior 12 months, with many seeking capital to support operating expenses or expansion initiatives. That is 6 in every 10 small businesses. The survey also indicates that a substantial share of businesses pursue financing through online and non-bank lenders, highlighting the growing role of alternative financing platforms in meeting small-business capital needs.

Complementing the Company's Broader Capital Markets Strategy

The Company noted that any potential credit facility would be intended to complement its existing funding strategy by adding a non-dilutive source of capital at the operating level. Management also noted that the Company's operating model is designed so that financing costs associated with such facilities, if obtained, would typically be serviced through cash flows generated from the additional small-business advances funded through the facility itself.

This initiative does not alter the Company's previously communicated strategic objectives, including its broader capital markets initiatives. As previously disclosed, the Company continues to work through the review process with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its confidential draft registration statement, which was submitted as part of the Company's broader capital markets strategy.

Management Commentary

"Because capital is the core product in our funding business, expanding access to efficient non-dilutive credit sources could significantly enhance our ability to scale our platform while preserving our equity structure," said **Juan M. Sese, Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Media Group. "We believe this type of financing, if secured on acceptable terms, could allow us to increase originations and serve more small businesses while remaining aligned with our long-term growth strategy."

The Company cautioned that there can be no assurance that any proposed credit facility will be finalized, that financing will be available on terms acceptable to the company, or that any such facility, if obtained, will achieve the anticipated operational benefits described. The Company intends to keep the market informed should a term sheet be executed or a financing facility be finalized.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), through its subsidiaries operating under the Fortun brand (FortunCo, LLC; Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and affiliates), provides revenue-based financing solutions primarily to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The Company's mission is to empower underserved entrepreneurs - particularly within Latino and minority business communities - by offering accessible, transparent, and data-driven capital alternatives. Fortun's technology-enabled platform evaluates ACH activity, sales data, and other financial indicators to deliver rapid funding decisions and support sustainable growth.

For more information: www.fortunco.com

CONTACT:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory processing timelines, market conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers, or sales of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the SEC review of the draft registration statement and any future steps related thereto, including the timing of any potential public filing.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that the SEC review process will proceed as expected; that the Company will be able to address any SEC comments in a timely manner; and that the Company will be able to maintain sufficient liquidity and operational flexibility during the SEC review process. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-fortun-evaluating-institutional-non-dilutive-cre-1145020