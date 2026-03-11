Calgary, Alberta and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) ("Nexera" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on March 10, 2026, were approved by shareholders. The Company also confirms it is in the final stages of completing the submissions required by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") to lift the existing cease trade order ("CTO"), and is pleased to announce the successful completion of an engineering pre-FEED study with Equinox Engineering Canada Ltd. for its proposed tire pyrolysis facility in Calgary, Alberta. The study validates the technical and economic feasibility of Nexera's strategic transition from oil and gas operations to industrial manufacturing and waste tire recycling.

Nexera remains subject to the CTO issued by the ASC due to delays in filing its audited annual financial statements. The Company expects the CTO to be revoked in the near term, at which time trading in the Company's securities is anticipated to resume.

As previously announced on January 20, 2026, Nexera is repositioning its business to focus on industrial manufacturing with an emphasis on recycling end-of-life tires using advanced pyrolysis technology. Pyrolysis is a proven thermal conversion process that transforms scrap tires into valuable component materials, providing both environmentally responsible and economically attractive solutions for tire recycling.

The recently completed pre-FEED study evaluates the economic and logistical considerations of the proposed Calgary facility. The study includes a detailed project description, block flow diagrams, preliminary equipment specifications, and an estimated total installed cost.

"The scope, cost estimates, and development schedule outlined in the Equinox pre-FEED study confirm the technical and economic viability of this project," said Michael Rice, Chief Financial Officer of Nexera Energy Inc. "Based on these findings, the Company will continue advancing its strategic transition toward waste tire recycling and resource recovery, positioning Nexera as a leader in sustainable industrial manufacturing."

Further updates will be provided as the Company progresses its tire recycling initiative.

