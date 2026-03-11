Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the maiden drill program at the Kouto Project, located in northwestern Côte d'Ivoire. Assays from 79 reverse circulation drillholes (RC) totalling 9,773 metres of drilling completed in February 2026 are reported herein.
Drilling Highlights
Significant intercepts include:
- KOTORC25 055: 27.0m at 4.16 g/t Au from 120.0m, including 12.0m at 8.14 g/t Au
- KOTORC25 056: 38.0m at 0.94 g/t Au from 31.0m, including 19.0m at 1.31 g/t Au
- KOTORC25 006: 8.0m at 2.49 g/t Au from 111.0m
- KOTORC25 003: 9.0m at 1.49 g/t Au from 112.0m
- KOTORC25 024: 9.0m at 1.06 g/t Au from 26.0m
- KOTORC25 079: 4.0m at 2.39 g/t Au from 2.0m
- KOTORC25 067: 4.0m at 2.32 g/t Au from 47.0m
- KOTORC25 076: 7.0m at 1.26 g/t Au from 109.0m
- KOTORC25 076: 6.0m at 1.39 g/t Au from 88.0m
- KOTORC25 066: 4.0m at 1.96 g/t Au from 10.0m
- KOTORC25 068: 3.0m at 2.36 g/t Au from 48.0m
Figure 1. Kouto geology map highlighting 2025-2026 drilling results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/288049_406ed43c84d4698a_002full.jpg
Discussion of Results
The maiden drill program at Kouto intersected a highly strained volcano-sedimentary sequence comprising turbiditic greywacke, siltstone and mudstone, graphitic schists, and intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks. At this stage, gold mineralisation across the property displays a consistent style; however, two principal mineralised structural corridors have been defined (Figure 1).
The Eastern Structural Corridor
The eastern corridor is hosted within a 20 to 60 metre apparent thickness greywacke horizon intercalated within highly strained graphitic schists. Gold mineralisation is associated with quartz +/- carbonate veining containing arsenopyrite +/- pyrite +/- pyrrhotite, preferentially developed within silicified, sericite and chlorite altered greywacke (Figure 1). Significant intercepts include:
- 27.0m at 4.16 g/t Au from 120.0m, including 12.0m at 8.14 g/t Au (KTORC25-055)
- 38.0m at 0.94 g/t Au from 31.0m, including 19.0m at 1.31 g/t Au (KTORC25-056)
The Western Structural Corridor
The western corridor is spatially associated with a 15-kilometre faulted contact shale and mudstone and volcano sedimentary units. Mineralisation is mostly replacement and vein types with quartz +/- carbonate +/- arsenopyrite +/- pyrite +/- pyrrhotite veining developed within silicified, sericite and chlorite altered greywacke horizons (Figure 1). Significant intercepts include:
- 8.0m at 2.49 g/t Au from 111.0m (KOTORC25-006)
- 9.0m at 1.49 g/t Au from 112.0m (KOTORC25-003)
- 9.0m at 1.06 g/t Au from 26.0m (KOTORC25-024)
Figure 2. Regional overview of the Kouto project relative to Aurum Resources 3.03 Moz Au Boundiali Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/288049_406ed43c84d4698a_003full.jpg
Alex Ruggieri, CEO of Koulou, commented, "The 2025 to 2026 maiden drill results at Kouto confirm another grassroots discovery for our team. Anomalous BLEG results led to defining a 10 by 5 kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly which returned 27.0m at 4.16 g/t Au on the initial test, demonstrating the validity of our exploration model and the productivity of the Boundiali-Syama Greenstone Belt. With multiple high-priority targets at Kouto and across the broader portfolio, we are excited to generate additional value for our shareholders and host communities through systematic exploration and discovery."
Table 1. Summary of 2025-2026 Au composite results at Kouto (Significant intercepts were generated in Seequent Target software using the following specifications: minimum composite grade: 0.25 g/t Au, minimum composite length: 3.0m, cutoff grade: 0.25 g/t Au, maximum internal dilution length: 3.0m, Minimum internal dilution grade: 0.0 g/t Au)
|HOLE ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Grade*Thickness
(g/t Au * m)
|KOTORC25-055
|120
|147
|27
|4.16
|112.32
|Incl.
|120
|132
|12
|8.14
|97.68
|KOTORC25-056
|31
|69
|38
|0.94
|35.72
|Incl.
|31
|50
|19
|1.31
|24.89
|KOTORC25-006
|111
|119
|8
|2.49
|19.92
|KOTORC25-003
|112
|121
|9
|1.49
|13.41
|KOTORC25-024
|26
|35
|9
|1.06
|9.54
|KOTORC25-079
|2
|6
|4
|2.39
|9.56
|KOTORC25-067
|47
|51
|4
|2.32
|9.28
|KOTORC25-076
|109
|116
|7
|1.26
|8.82
|and
|88
|94
|6
|1.39
|8.34
|KOTORC25-066
|10
|14
|4
|1.96
|7.84
|KOTORC25-068
|48
|51
|3
|2.36
|7.08
|KOTORC25-011
|114
|118
|4
|1.67
|6.68
|KOTORC25-055
|111
|116
|5
|1.3
|6.5
|KOTORC25-006
|78
|92
|14
|0.46
|6.44
|KOTORC25-065
|66
|70
|4
|1.44
|5.76
|KOTORC25-009
|10
|27
|17
|0.3
|5.1
Table 2. Drill collar table from the 2025-2026 drill program (CRS: WGS 84/ UTM Zone 29N)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|Target
|KTORC25-001
|784862
|1080952
|375
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-002
|784786
|1080976
|372
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-003
|784717
|1081000
|390
|290
|-45
|135
|Target 1
|KTORC25-004
|784636
|1081029
|392
|290
|-45
|122
|Target 1
|KTORC25-005
|784560
|1081060
|366
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-006
|784488
|1081086
|368
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-007
|784410
|1081113
|300
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-008
|784341
|1081146
|378
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 1
|KTORC25-009
|784254
|1081168
|378
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-010
|786926
|1082849
|376
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-011
|786848
|1082874
|380
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-012
|786773
|1082901
|382
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-013
|786698
|1082931
|382
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-014
|786623
|1082958
|382
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-015
|786548
|1082984
|381
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-016
|786472
|1083015
|374
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-017
|786396
|1083039
|374
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-018
|786319
|1083070
|375
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-019
|786244
|1083095
|371
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-020
|786160
|1083121
|363
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-021
|786997
|1082825
|371
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-022
|787074
|1082795
|371
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 2
|KTORC25-023
|787146
|1082772
|371
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 2
|KTORC25-024
|785508
|1084214
|363
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 3
|KTORC25-025
|785434
|1084242
|357
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 3
|KTORC25-026
|785360
|1084268
|358
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 3
|KTORC25-027
|785284
|1084296
|356
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-028
|785209
|1084324
|354
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-029
|785132
|1084350
|350
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-030
|788650
|1082220
|351
|290
|-45
|121
|Target 5
|KTORC25-031
|787544
|1085138
|339
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-032
|787618
|1085107
|345
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-033
|787471
|1085165
|340
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-034
|787395
|1085192
|351
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-035
|787319
|1085221
|361
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-036
|787244
|1085247
|345
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 4
|KTORC25-037
|787168
|1085274
|361
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-038
|787091
|1085303
|355
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-039
|787015
|1085331
|367
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-040
|786943
|1085358
|354
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-041
|788577
|1082246
|344
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-042
|788507
|1082273
|359
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-043
|788423
|1082303
|346
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-044
|788352
|1082331
|347
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-045
|786866
|1085384
|357
|290
|-45
|116
|Target 4
|KTORC25-046
|786793
|1085411
|355
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-047
|786719
|1085440
|369
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-048
|786644
|1085466
|336
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-049
|786567
|1085493
|334
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 4
|KTORC25-050
|786492
|1085521
|342
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 4
|KTORC25-051
|788276
|1082356
|339
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 5
|KTORC25-052
|788204
|1082380
|346
|290
|-45
|128
|Target 5
|KTORC25-053
|788128
|1082412
|366
|290
|-45
|122
|Target 5
|KTORC25-054
|788054
|1082439
|354
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 5
|KTORC25-055
|787976
|1082467
|346
|290
|-45
|162
|Target 5
|KTORC25-056
|787902
|1082493
|350
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-057
|787826
|1082520
|356
|290
|-45
|109
|Target 5
|KTORC25-058
|787750
|1082547
|351
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 5
|KTORC25-059
|784617
|1080831
|365
|290
|-45
|130
|Target 1
|KTORC25-060
|784539
|1080859
|363
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 1
|KTORC25-061
|784468
|1080885
|366
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 1
|KTORC25-062
|784391
|1080914
|364
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 1
|KTORC25-063
|784315
|1080940
|369
|290
|-45
|122
|Target 1
|KTORC25-064
|784240
|1080970
|368
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 1
|KTORC25-065
|784166
|1080992
|377
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-066
|784683
|1080809
|337
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 1
|KTORC25-067
|785417
|1083828
|361
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-068
|785350
|1083847
|360
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-069
|785275
|1083871
|360
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-070
|785200
|1083901
|358
|290
|-45
|123
|Target 3
|KTORC25-071
|785120
|1083927
|354
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-072
|785557
|1084192
|367
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 3
|KTORC25-073
|785659
|1084164
|356
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 3
|KTORC25-074
|785502
|1083791
|364
|290
|-45
|120
|Target 3
|KTORC25-075
|787949
|1082580
|353
|290
|-45
|126
|Target 5
|KTORC25-076
|788007
|1082565
|353
|290
|-45
|162
|Target 5
|KTORC25-077
|787857
|1082406
|352
|290
|-45
|132
|Target 5
|KTORC25-078
|787914
|1082385
|349
|290
|-45
|150
|Target 5
|KTORC25-079
|787798
|1082318
|361
|290
|-45
|91
|Target 5
Project Portfolio Overview
Sakassou Project (396.9 km²)
Located within the Bouaflé Greenstone Belt, 35 km from Perseus Mining's Yaouré Mine (3.58 Moz Au resources). Sakassou hosts multiple high-priority targets, including the Bravo West discovery, where Koulou previously drilled 2.38 g/t Au over 33m (2021).
Kouto Project (298.5 km²)
Situated in the Boundiali-Syama Belt, adjacent to major deposits including Sissingué, Syama, Koné, and Aurum's 3.03 Moz Au Boundiali resource. Koulou has made a grassroots discovery with intercepts including 27m at 4.16 g/t Au and 38m at 0.94 g/t Au.
Gontougo Project (1,021 km²)
Comprising the Assuefry and Koun-Fao permits, Gontougo shares structural and geological characteristics with Endeavour's Assafou discovery (4.6 Moz Au M&I). Previous work outlined a 15 by 3 kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, representing a large-scale, untested target in a highly fertile geological setting.
Figure 3. Regional geology with significant gold deposits, and Koulou project locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/288049_406ed43c84d4698a_005full.jpg
*Perseus Mining Limited. (2025). Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2025.
**Resolute Mining Limited. (2025). Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement at 31 December 2024.
***Montage Gold Corp. (2025). Koné Project - Reserves & Resources; Mid-Year Exploration Update.
****Aurum Resources Limited. (2026). Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire; ASX Announcement - Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (3.03 Moz) as at 31 January 2026.
*****Endeavour Mining plc. (2024). Assafou Project - Positive PFS Results.
Qualified Person
Mr. Arnaud Fontaine, P.Geo. (APGO #3570), PhD, consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.
This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralisation on the Company's properties.
About Koulou Gold Corp.
Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company holds the rights to eleven exploration permits and applications totaling 3,255 km² across highly prospective greenstone belts in Côte d'Ivoire.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Alex Ruggieri, CFA
CEO and Director
Koulou Gold Corp.
For more information, visit www.koulougoldcorp.com or contact:
Alex Muir, CFA
Investor Relations
info@koulougoldcorp.com
+1 604 568 6005
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288049
Source: Koulou Gold Corp.