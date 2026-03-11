Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the maiden drill program at the Kouto Project, located in northwestern Côte d'Ivoire. Assays from 79 reverse circulation drillholes (RC) totalling 9,773 metres of drilling completed in February 2026 are reported herein.

Drilling Highlights

Significant intercepts include:

Figure 1. Kouto geology map highlighting 2025-2026 drilling results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/288049_406ed43c84d4698a_002full.jpg

Discussion of Results

The maiden drill program at Kouto intersected a highly strained volcano-sedimentary sequence comprising turbiditic greywacke, siltstone and mudstone, graphitic schists, and intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks. At this stage, gold mineralisation across the property displays a consistent style; however, two principal mineralised structural corridors have been defined (Figure 1).

The Eastern Structural Corridor

The eastern corridor is hosted within a 20 to 60 metre apparent thickness greywacke horizon intercalated within highly strained graphitic schists. Gold mineralisation is associated with quartz +/- carbonate veining containing arsenopyrite +/- pyrite +/- pyrrhotite, preferentially developed within silicified, sericite and chlorite altered greywacke (Figure 1). Significant intercepts include:

The Western Structural Corridor

The western corridor is spatially associated with a 15-kilometre faulted contact shale and mudstone and volcano sedimentary units. Mineralisation is mostly replacement and vein types with quartz +/- carbonate +/- arsenopyrite +/- pyrite +/- pyrrhotite veining developed within silicified, sericite and chlorite altered greywacke horizons (Figure 1). Significant intercepts include:

Figure 2. Regional overview of the Kouto project relative to Aurum Resources 3.03 Moz Au Boundiali Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/288049_406ed43c84d4698a_003full.jpg

Alex Ruggieri, CEO of Koulou, commented, "The 2025 to 2026 maiden drill results at Kouto confirm another grassroots discovery for our team. Anomalous BLEG results led to defining a 10 by 5 kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly which returned 27.0m at 4.16 g/t Au on the initial test, demonstrating the validity of our exploration model and the productivity of the Boundiali-Syama Greenstone Belt. With multiple high-priority targets at Kouto and across the broader portfolio, we are excited to generate additional value for our shareholders and host communities through systematic exploration and discovery."

Table 1. Summary of 2025-2026 Au composite results at Kouto (Significant intercepts were generated in Seequent Target software using the following specifications: minimum composite grade: 0.25 g/t Au, minimum composite length: 3.0m, cutoff grade: 0.25 g/t Au, maximum internal dilution length: 3.0m, Minimum internal dilution grade: 0.0 g/t Au)

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Grade*Thickness

Table 2. Drill collar table from the 2025-2026 drill program (CRS: WGS 84/ UTM Zone 29N)

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Target KTORC25-001 784862 1080952 375 290 -45 120 Target 1 KTORC25-002 784786 1080976 372 290 -45 120 Target 1 KTORC25-003 784717 1081000 390 290 -45 135 Target 1 KTORC25-004 784636 1081029 392 290 -45 122 Target 1 KTORC25-005 784560 1081060 366 290 -45 120 Target 1 KTORC25-006 784488 1081086 368 290 -45 120 Target 1 KTORC25-007 784410 1081113 300 290 -45 120 Target 1 KTORC25-008 784341 1081146 378 290 -45 126 Target 1 KTORC25-009 784254 1081168 378 290 -45 120 Target 1 KTORC25-010 786926 1082849 376 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-011 786848 1082874 380 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-012 786773 1082901 382 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-013 786698 1082931 382 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-014 786623 1082958 382 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-015 786548 1082984 381 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-016 786472 1083015 374 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-017 786396 1083039 374 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-018 786319 1083070 375 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-019 786244 1083095 371 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-020 786160 1083121 363 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-021 786997 1082825 371 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-022 787074 1082795 371 290 -45 120 Target 2 KTORC25-023 787146 1082772 371 290 -45 132 Target 2 KTORC25-024 785508 1084214 363 290 -45 126 Target 3 KTORC25-025 785434 1084242 357 290 -45 126 Target 3 KTORC25-026 785360 1084268 358 290 -45 132 Target 3 KTORC25-027 785284 1084296 356 290 -45 120 Target 3 KTORC25-028 785209 1084324 354 290 -45 120 Target 3 KTORC25-029 785132 1084350 350 290 -45 120 Target 3 KTORC25-030 788650 1082220 351 290 -45 121 Target 5 KTORC25-031 787544 1085138 339 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-032 787618 1085107 345 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-033 787471 1085165 340 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-034 787395 1085192 351 290 -45 126 Target 4 KTORC25-035 787319 1085221 361 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-036 787244 1085247 345 290 -45 132 Target 4 KTORC25-037 787168 1085274 361 290 -45 126 Target 4 KTORC25-038 787091 1085303 355 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-039 787015 1085331 367 290 -45 126 Target 4 KTORC25-040 786943 1085358 354 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-041 788577 1082246 344 290 -45 120 Target 5 KTORC25-042 788507 1082273 359 290 -45 120 Target 5 KTORC25-043 788423 1082303 346 290 -45 120 Target 5 KTORC25-044 788352 1082331 347 290 -45 120 Target 5 KTORC25-045 786866 1085384 357 290 -45 116 Target 4 KTORC25-046 786793 1085411 355 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-047 786719 1085440 369 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-048 786644 1085466 336 290 -45 126 Target 4 KTORC25-049 786567 1085493 334 290 -45 126 Target 4 KTORC25-050 786492 1085521 342 290 -45 120 Target 4 KTORC25-051 788276 1082356 339 290 -45 126 Target 5 KTORC25-052 788204 1082380 346 290 -45 128 Target 5 KTORC25-053 788128 1082412 366 290 -45 122 Target 5 KTORC25-054 788054 1082439 354 290 -45 132 Target 5 KTORC25-055 787976 1082467 346 290 -45 162 Target 5 KTORC25-056 787902 1082493 350 290 -45 120 Target 5 KTORC25-057 787826 1082520 356 290 -45 109 Target 5 KTORC25-058 787750 1082547 351 290 -45 120 Target 5 KTORC25-059 784617 1080831 365 290 -45 130 Target 1 KTORC25-060 784539 1080859 363 290 -45 126 Target 1 KTORC25-061 784468 1080885 366 290 -45 132 Target 1 KTORC25-062 784391 1080914 364 290 -45 126 Target 1 KTORC25-063 784315 1080940 369 290 -45 122 Target 1 KTORC25-064 784240 1080970 368 290 -45 132 Target 1 KTORC25-065 784166 1080992 377 290 -45 120 Target 1 KTORC25-066 784683 1080809 337 290 -45 120 Target 1 KTORC25-067 785417 1083828 361 290 -45 120 Target 3 KTORC25-068 785350 1083847 360 290 -45 120 Target 3 KTORC25-069 785275 1083871 360 290 -45 120 Target 3 KTORC25-070 785200 1083901 358 290 -45 123 Target 3 KTORC25-071 785120 1083927 354 290 -45 120 Target 3 KTORC25-072 785557 1084192 367 290 -45 132 Target 3 KTORC25-073 785659 1084164 356 290 -45 132 Target 3 KTORC25-074 785502 1083791 364 290 -45 120 Target 3 KTORC25-075 787949 1082580 353 290 -45 126 Target 5 KTORC25-076 788007 1082565 353 290 -45 162 Target 5 KTORC25-077 787857 1082406 352 290 -45 132 Target 5 KTORC25-078 787914 1082385 349 290 -45 150 Target 5 KTORC25-079 787798 1082318 361 290 -45 91 Target 5

Project Portfolio Overview

Sakassou Project (396.9 km²)

Located within the Bouaflé Greenstone Belt, 35 km from Perseus Mining's Yaouré Mine (3.58 Moz Au resources). Sakassou hosts multiple high-priority targets, including the Bravo West discovery, where Koulou previously drilled 2.38 g/t Au over 33m (2021).

Kouto Project (298.5 km²)

Situated in the Boundiali-Syama Belt, adjacent to major deposits including Sissingué, Syama, Koné, and Aurum's 3.03 Moz Au Boundiali resource. Koulou has made a grassroots discovery with intercepts including 27m at 4.16 g/t Au and 38m at 0.94 g/t Au.

Gontougo Project (1,021 km²)

Comprising the Assuefry and Koun-Fao permits, Gontougo shares structural and geological characteristics with Endeavour's Assafou discovery (4.6 Moz Au M&I). Previous work outlined a 15 by 3 kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, representing a large-scale, untested target in a highly fertile geological setting.

Figure 3. Regional geology with significant gold deposits, and Koulou project locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/288049_406ed43c84d4698a_005full.jpg

*Perseus Mining Limited. (2025). Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2025.

**Resolute Mining Limited. (2025). Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement at 31 December 2024.

***Montage Gold Corp. (2025). Koné Project - Reserves & Resources; Mid-Year Exploration Update.

****Aurum Resources Limited. (2026). Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire; ASX Announcement - Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (3.03 Moz) as at 31 January 2026.

*****Endeavour Mining plc. (2024). Assafou Project - Positive PFS Results.

Qualified Person

Mr. Arnaud Fontaine, P.Geo. (APGO #3570), PhD, consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralisation on the Company's properties.

About Koulou Gold Corp.

Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company holds the rights to eleven exploration permits and applications totaling 3,255 km² across highly prospective greenstone belts in Côte d'Ivoire.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Alex Ruggieri, CFA

CEO and Director

Koulou Gold Corp.

For more information, visit www.koulougoldcorp.com

