London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Bite Investments, a leading provider of technology solutions for the alternative investments sector that digitizes the investor journey through its platform, Bite Stream, today announced the acquisition of Untap, a portfolio management and fund-intelligence platform for investors and wealth managers. The acquisition strengthens Bite Stream's portfolio intelligence and ESG reporting capabilities, reinforcing the company's focus on improving transparency and portfolio oversight.

Bite Investments recently received a strategic investment from NewSpring Capital, followed by additional investments from Proof Point Capital and Osage Venture Capital. These investments have accelerated Bite Stream's product roadmap. The acquisition of Untap builds on that momentum, deepening the platform's portfolio analytics and reporting capabilities.

Untap is widely used by private-market managers, and its flexible data model integrates structured and unstructured data, enabling managers to capture financial, operational, and qualitative information in a single environment. By integrating Untap's capabilities, Bite Stream expands across:

AI-driven fund intelligence and portfolio visibility

Value-creation and KPI tracking

ESG data collection and reporting

Investor reporting and transparency

Investor onboarding and communications

"Private-market managers today must demonstrate how value is built across their portfolios, not simply report results," said Scott Hofmann, President at Bite Investments. "Untap's AI-powered portfolio management and investor reporting capabilities give managers better visibility into performance drivers and help them communicate those insights clearly to investors. This acquisition brings our technologies together under a unified roadmap and further strengthens Bite Stream as a comprehensive investor experience platform."

As private markets mature, investors increasingly expect transparency into how returns are generated. Untap's capabilities support KPI monitoring, portfolio analytics, and fund performance management, helping managers identify operational improvements and track progress over time.

"Untap was founded on the belief that better portfolio data leads to better decisions," said Juan, Co-Founder of Untap. "We are excited to be part of the vision behind NewSpring's investment in Bite Investments. The transformation of alternative investments into an asset category open to the wider public requires a fundamental shift in the operational and digital platforms that support the industry, and we want to be at the center of this revolution."

The combined platform connects investor onboarding and engagement with underlying portfolio and fund data, enabling managers to provide clearer insight into performance drivers and fund activity. Clients are already seeing benefits as reporting expectations increase across jurisdictions and investor segments.

"We have partnered with Untap's portfolio monitoring platform for many years," said Razzak Akbar, CFO of Freshstream. "We're pleased for the team as they embark on this next chapter, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as they further develop their capabilities."

Both platforms will continue to support existing clients as integration progresses. The near-term roadmap focuses on strengthening data infrastructure, expanding reporting flexibility, and further unifying the investor and portfolio experience within Bite Stream.

Untap was advised by Hart Brown as legal counsel, PwC on tax matters, and Kitra Advisory as financial advisors.

About Bite Investments: Bite Investments is a global financial technology company providing innovative and scalable software solutions to the ever-expanding alternative asset and wealth management industry. Bite Investments' SaaS platform, Bite Stream, offers end-to-end solutions designed to simplify and streamline the entire investment process, from fundraising and investor relations to reporting and data management. With a commitment to security and efficiency, Bite Investments is trusted by leading alternative asset and wealth managers, fund administrators, and a range of other investment professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.biteinvestments.com.

About Untap: Untap is an AI-powered portfolio management platform transforming how private capital investors monitor performance, manage funds, and drive value creation. Its cloud-based solution automates data collection, financial reporting, and ESG tracking, enabling investment professionals to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supporting private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private credit funds, Untap is trusted by leading investment firms worldwide.

