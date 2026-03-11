Sweeping import tariffs and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) made waves for the US clean energy industry in 2025. While solar developers chase safe-harbor deadlines, US energy storage manufacturing could benefit from rules encouraging onshoring - provided there is policy certainty to bank onFrom the magazine US energy storage caught glimpses of a clear sky in 2025, though dark clouds remain on the horizon. President Donald Trump's changes to energy policy have transformed domestic manufacturing from a preference to a necessity, forcing developers to absorb new political and financial risks. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...