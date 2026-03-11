Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
11.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
Binance Files Lawsuit, Accusing the WSJ of False and Defamatory Reporting

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today filed a complaint, accusing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of publishing a false and defamatory article on February 23, 2026.


Binance filed the complaint to shine the light of truth, demanding vindication of its reputation resulting from such statements in the article.

"We view this lawsuit as a necessary step to defend ourselves against misinformation, and address the significant reputational harm and business consequences that have resulted," said Global Head of Litigation, Dugan Bliss. "This type of reporting erodes trust in the broader industry and undermines the efforts of those who are committed to protecting users and advancing positive innovation."

"We take immense pride in our industry-leading compliance program and remain unwavering in our commitment to upholding the highest standards. This reflects the trust placed in us by more than 300 million users worldwide, who rely on our world-class security measures and user protections every day," Bliss concluded.

Binance has built one of the largest and most robust compliance programs in the digital asset industry, investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the program, and dedicating more than 1,500 individuals, nearly a quarter of its global workforce, to compliance, investigative, and risk functions.

Binance holds regulatory approvals and licenses in more than 20 jurisdictions and is the first cryptocurrency exchange to have secured full authorization under the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market's (ADGM) regulatory framework.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binance-files-lawsuit-accusing-the-wsj-of-false-and-defamatory-reporting-302711018.html

