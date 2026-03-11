MIND Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition for AI-Native Data Loss Prevention Leadership

Recognized for innovation in data loss prevention, MIND advances AI security and modern data protection to drive customer success and market leadership.

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that MIND, the first-ever data security platform to enable stress-free Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Insider Risk Management (IRM) programs, has been awarded the 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the DLP industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights MIND's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape shaped by SaaS, hybrid work, Generative AI (GenAI), and agentic AI.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. MIND excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "For GenAI-related risks, MIND introduced new controls after observing that many enterprises allow employees to use GenAI tools to process sensitive data. As a result, MIND designed its policy management and enforcement to identify sensitive data exposure within GenAI workflows, provide visibility into user activity involving GenAI tools, enforce access to enterprise-approved GenAI applications only, and prevent sensitive data from being entered into prompts. These additions demonstrate how closely MIND aligns its roadmap with customer pain points, further reinforcing its reputation for rapid capability development," said Daphne Dwiputriane, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on AI-native innovation, customer-centric product development, and strategic engagement with CISOs and design partners, MIND has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving data security landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in advanced data classification, endpoint protection, and GenAI risk mitigation have enabled it to scale effectively across global enterprise and mid-market segments.

Innovation remains central to MIND's approach. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Seattle, MIND was established to address persistent shortcomings in legacy DLP tools - namely alert fatigue, high false-positive rates, high resource intensity, and limited visibility into unstructured data across perimeter-less environments. Its unified data security platform integrates DLP and insider risk management (IRM) within a single architecture, ensuring that discovery, detection, and prevention decisions are powered by the same AI-driven classification layer.

At the core of the platform is MIND AI, a multilayered classification engine that combines standard techniques such as exact data matching (EDM), regular expression (RegEx) pattern matching, named entity recognition (NER), and optical character recognition (OCR) with proprietary statistical and predictive methods alongside more advanced methodologies like vector similarity, small language models (SLMs), and large language models (LLMs). This AI-native approach enables enterprises to accurately classify both known and novel sensitive data types, significantly reducing false positives while maintaining continuous protection across SaaS applications, endpoints, on-premise file shares, and email systems.

MIND's recent endpoint innovations and GenAI-specific controls further demonstrate its commitment to modern data protection. The platform provides visibility into AI agents operating within SaaS environments, protects data used in locally installed applications and AI agents, prevents exfiltration to external devices, and tracks full data lineage. These capabilities empower security teams to manage data security risks holistically while reducing operational strain.

"The AI era is transforming how organizations create, move, and use data. That shift requires a fundamentally different approach to data protection," said Eran Barak, Co-Founder and CEO at MIND. "At MIND, our goal has always been to help security teams move beyond reactive controls and toward intelligent, automated protection that keeps pace with modern environments. We are proud to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan and remain focused on helping organizations protect what matters most while enabling innovation."

MIND's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Its lightweight architecture enables rapid time-to-value, minimizing fine-tuning and reducing total cost of ownership. Customers report significantly lower alert volumes, near-zero false positives in certain deployments, and up to 80% reductions in time spent managing DLP programs. By consolidating DLP, IRM, endpoint protection, GenAI and agentic AI controls into a single platform, MIND helps enterprises streamline operations while enhancing data security resilience.

Frost & Sullivan commends MIND for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of Data Loss Prevention and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About MIND

MIND is on a mission to help organizations gain peace of mind and thrive in a digital world in this AI era by protecting their most sensitive data, mitigating data risks and preserving brand reputation. MIND is the first-ever data security platform to autonomously discover and classify sensitive data, fix data security issues and stop data leaks in one place, so organizations can put their data loss prevention and insider risk management programs on autopilot. We enable businesses to mind what really matters - their most sensitive data. Founded and led by cybersecurity veterans, MIND is based out of Seattle, WA. For more information, contact us at info@mind.io.

Media Contact for MIND:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

kearney@hi-touchpr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mind-receives-frost--sullivans-2026-global-new-product-innovation-recognition-for-ai-native-data-loss-prevention-leadership-302708889.html