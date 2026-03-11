Anzeige
11.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
Mullen Coughlin LLC Grows Litigation Practice with Addition of Experienced eDiscovery and Information Governance Professional, David Moncure, CIPP/US, as Partner

DEVON, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin welcomes David Moncure, CIPP/US as a Partner to its Litigation practice group. David brings over two decades of extensive in-house and law firm data privacy, eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and information governance experience to the practice. He possesses significant experience providing counsel to multinational and Fortune 500 companies across various industry sectors in building, deploying, and managing data and information privacy, governance, and eDiscovery programs in high-stakes, data-intensive litigation. At Mullen Coughlin, David will leverage his substantive and strategic legal skills to translate legal and technical jargon into useful business intelligence needed by legal, risk management, cybersecurity, and IT teams to address myriads of data privacy and information security concerns and align technical operations with defensible litigation strategies. David is licensed to practice, and based, in Texas.

"I am thrilled to join Mullen Coughlin's Litigation practice to help build upon the Firm's strong eDiscovery practice. I am excited to collaborate with such a talented team and help clients navigate complex discovery challenges with efficiency and innovation," said David.

Prior to joining Mullen Coughlin, David was a partner in the AI Governance practice of a global accounting, risk management, and consulting firm where he designed and implemented AI and information governance strategies, policies, frameworks, and trainings. He also advised clients on eDiscovery best practices as well as data privacy and security regulatory controls related to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and industry-specific regulations. His previous roles also included spearheading consulting projects related to artificial intelligence compliance and strategy, serving as lead eDiscovery attorney for enterprise-wide litigation and government investigation matters, developing legal eDiscovery playbooks for in-house legal teams, and serving as the cross-border eDiscovery expert for in-house and outside legal teams.

"On behalf of the entire Litigation practice, we could not be more thrilled to welcome David to the Litigation team," said Litigation Practice Group Chair Carolyn Purwin Ryan. "He is widely recognized as a leading voice in electronic discovery and artificial intelligence, and his depth of knowledge and forward-thinking approach will be an asset to the team and our clients."

David holds a U.S. Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and is a Certified Electronic Records Management Practitioner bestowed by the Association for Information and Image Management (AIIM). He received his J.D. from Duke University School of Law and a B.A. in English from Davidson College.

"Litigation involving data privacy, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace," said Managing Member Jennifer A. Coughlin. "David's significant experience in eDiscovery, artificial intelligence, and complex litigation significantly enhances our practice and further expands our litigation team - a group that is unmatched in both size and experience in the industry."

Mullen Coughlin's nationwide litigation team possess deep subject-matter knowledge, industry experience, and insight in data privacy and security class action litigation. The team has successfully managed thousands of third-party litigation and regulatory investigation matters on behalf of organizations of all sizes and across all industry sectors in the United States.

Mullen Coughlin LLC is an international law firm with over 135 attorneys solely dedicated to counseling organizations with pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security Incident Response; and third-party Regulatory Investigation and Litigation Defense. For more information, visit www.mullen.law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mullen-coughlin-llc-grows-litigation-practice-with-addition-of-experienced-ediscovery-and-information-governance-professional-david-moncure-cippus-as-partner-302709890.html

