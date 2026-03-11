BROXO Introduces Brand Update Across Water Treatment Markets

BROXO, one of Europe's leading brands in high-quality water treatment salt, announces a comprehensive brand refresh, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner in water softening applications for nearly a century

AMERSFOORT, The Netherlands, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BROXO is part of Hengelo Salt Specialties and Mariager Salt Specialties, companies incorporated under Groupe Salins, headquartered in Clichy, France. With over 100 years of expertise, BROXO has built a strong reputation for delivering premium vacuum salt used in professional water treatment systems across Europe.

BROXO salt is produced from high-purity vacuum salt extracted from underground salt caverns in the Netherlands and Denmark. In the Netherlands, the salt is compacted into briquettes and tablets, as well as specialized grades for water softening applications. With a sodium chloride purity of 99.9% and extremely low calcium and magnesium content, BROXO is among the highest quality salts available on the market.

The salt plays a critical role in regenerating ion exchange resins in water softening systems, effectively removing calcium and magnesium from water. By preventing limescale formation, BROXO helps protect pipes, heating systems, dishwashers, and industrial installations. In industrial environments, effective water softening reduces energy consumption, minimizes maintenance requirements, and safeguards operational efficiency.

The brand refresh focuses on strengthening BROXO's core identity, reinforcing the recognizable brand assets, colors, and visual language that customers have trusted for decades. The updated look reflects both BROXO's heritage and its forward-looking approach to the global market.

"BROXO has been a leader in its segment for over 100 years. This refresh is about returning to our core strengths: quality, reliability, and consistency while modernizing how we present ourselves to the market," says Nico Basson, Segment Marketing Manager Water & Retail Products. "We are building on a strong foundation and preparing the brand for continued growth."

Today, BROXO continues to serve a wide range of customers, including restaurants, hotels, commercial facilities, and industrial operators that rely on high-performance water softening systems.

BROXO is a brand of Salt Specialties which is a part of Groupe Salins, one of the largest salt producers in Europe. The French group has existed for more than 160 years and currently employs approximately 2,200 people worldwide.

