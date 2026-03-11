Modelo Continues to Expand Sports Presence Through Largest Investment in College Basketball

Building on the brand's success in college football, Modelo grows its hoops presence with increased media support and new retail promotions, team partners and fan experiences

Key News:

Modelo announces its largest investment in college basketball with increased media support and consumer activations nationwide.

with increased media support and consumer activations nationwide. The brand releases a limited-edition collection of merchandise with SLAM and gives fans the chance to win co-branded and school-specific gear as part of a national retail sweepstakes*.

and gives fans the chance to win co-branded and school-specific gear as part of a national retail sweepstakes*. Modelo will have a significant broadcast presence across the tournament with new equity television commercials running in every tournament game evolving the brand's "Mark of a Fighter" campaign.



CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modelo is increasing its presence in college sports with a major expansion into college basketball. Building on years of celebrating the pride and passion of college football fans, the brand is launching a national retail sweepstakes featuring merchandise in partnership with SLAM, owning a linear media presence across every tournament game and activating nationwide on-premise fan experiences.

"College basketball fans don't just watch the game; they live it. They embody the Mark of a Fighter that Modelo celebrates," said Logan Jensen, vice president of brand marketing, Modelo. "Our deep connection with passionate football fans inspired us to double down on our investment in college sports and bring that same energy and commitment to basketball fans in a bigger way than ever before."

Modelo and SLAM Partner for Retail Sweepstakes

Modelo is bringing the energy of the stadium to retail with its Modelo College Basketball 2026 Sweepstakes, powered by an expanded partnership with SLAM. The limited-edition capsule collection by Modelo and SLAM features a new coach jacket and team-branded merchandise for fans of participating partner schools, including Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Today through April 8, fans can scan QR codes on in-store signage and enter for a chance to win the exclusive merchandise, giving fans a new way to rep their team throughout the tournament.

New Modelo "Mark of a Fighter" Television Commercials

Modelo will debut new equity television commercials running in every tournament game. The new slate of spots evolves the brand's "Mark of a Fighter" campaign, showcasing every day, relatable moments and positioning Modelo as the ultimate reward for the grind, hustle, chaos and pride consumers live every single day. This mindset closely mirrors the dedication of full-time college basketball fans.

Modelo Meets Fans Wherever They Are

Beyond the broadcast, Modelo is meeting fans wherever they experience the tournament through a series of integrated media partnerships. The brand will activate across participating rideshare platforms and engage with Full-Time Fans through a variety of consumer activations, including:

The ongoing "Homefield House" College Basketball tour presented by Modelo is activating all season long at legendary local bars across 9 different cities and 16 different activations. Each stop includes exclusive team merch for sale, giveaways and more.

Modelo and SLAM are teaming up to bring the "Legends Lounge" to Indianapolis for the biggest moment in the college basketball season. Fans are welcome to visit and experience appearances from college basketball legends, the exclusive merchandise collaboration, photo opportunities, co-branded giveaways and more.

Modelo will also bring the college basketball experience to life on-premise for fans across the country with interactive activations including jersey and shoe customization giveaways that connect fans' team pride with the brand.



*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 U.S/DC, 21+. Starts 10:00AM ET on 1/14/26 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 4/8/26. The Modelo College Basketball 2026 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at ModeloUSA.com.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in dollar sales. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

Contact:

Constellation Brands

Stephanie McGuane

Stephanie.McGuane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0acd9621-bdb3-440d-ad73-7ce9e2198d7e