Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Completes Acquisition of Ergatta, Confirms Increased 2026 Pro Forma Revenue Guidance of $30m+

Ergatta's 2026 Revenue Expected to Exceed $10 Million with Approximately 30% EBITDA Margin

TRNR received $6.4 Million on March 4th from Sportstech and paid $1.8 Million to Ergatta shareholders to Close Acquisition

Ergatta is Expected to Generate Cashflow for TRNR in 2026 in Excess of Closing Cash Consideration

AUSTIN, TX AND BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), owner of the Wattbike, FORME, and CLMBR connected fitness brands, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Ergatta, Inc., the pioneer in game-based connected fitness - significantly strengthening its portfolio of brands and accelerating its growth. The deal represents a major step towards TRNR's near-term objective of profitability through increased scale.

Ergatta is a Brooklyn-based connected fitness company that pioneered game-based fitness content, building a stable, cash-generating subscription business with industry leading monthly net retention of more than 98%. Ergatta is expected to generate revenue of more than $10 million in 2026, with approximately 70% from recurring subscriptions providing high revenue visibility, and approximately a 30% EBITDA margin. Additionally, Ergatta operates an asset-light business model that generates strong operational cashflow without requiring investment in inventory.

With the acquisition now completed, TRNR confirms its increased 2026 pro forma revenue guidance of more than $30 million. As shown in the Company's latest investor presentation, the acquisition of Ergatta is expected to be a key 2026 catalyst and a driver of overall profitability in the near-term, alongside continued Wattbike performance. In addition to the expected cashflow from Ergatta, TRNR operations will be financed by the $6.4 million of received from Sportstech last week.

"The beginning of March has been exciting for TRNR, as we delivered on two of the three key catalysts that we outlined in our February investor presentation. We received $6.4 million from Sportstech, closing that chapter with a positive return that allows us to invest into our growing businesses without additional dilution, and we completed the acquisition of Ergatta as we said we would," said TRNR CEO, Trent Ward. "Ergatta is a very strong brand and business, and we expect that it will be immediately accretive to TRNR's financials and product experience."

"Our team is very proud that we've built the most engaging fitness content platform in the world, and we've done it profitably," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "Joining TRNR provides us the opportunity to grow Ergatta and also the Ergatta gaming experience across other hardware brands. This is the right next step for our business, and we are looking forward to executing as part of TRNR."

Mr. Ward continued: "Ergatta's best-in-class gaming experience has already been licensed by iFIT, one of the biggest fitness equipment brands in the world, and we plan to add the gaming experience to Wattbike and CLMBR. The Ergatta team also has strong customer acquisition capabilities and we expect that they will be able to help drive revenue growth in the US for our brands. As with all of our acquisitions, we are focused on minimizing near-term dilution and protecting downside with transaction valuation tied to future performance, while generating incremental upside from group synergies."

Transaction Structure

TRNR has acquired 100% of Ergatta through a combination of cash, debt, stock and future contingent consideration. The base transaction value of $8.8 million is comprised of $1.8 million cash consideration at close, $1.8 million in debt and $5.3 million in equity that is locked up until May 2027. TRNR expects to receive more cashflow from Ergatta in 2026 than the initial cash consideration paid. The initial cash consideration at closing was funded through TRNR's cash on hand prior to the transaction. Ergatta's founders and key management team members have agreed to employment arrangements and are expected to continue leading the business post-acquisition.

Assuming full achievement of the earn-outs, the maximum Ergatta enterprise value would be $19.5 million and, given the upper 2026 EBITDA earn-out threshold of approximately $4.0 million, TRNR expects the multiple of EBITDA to be less than 5.0x, before any TRNR group synergies.

For more information, see TRNR's investor website as well as its required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact:

ir@interactivestrength.com

Ergatta Media Contact:

media@ergatta.com

About Ergatta:

Ergatta is the leader in game-based connected fitness, offering a suite of addictive workout experiences and a line of premium rowing machines with embedded gaming content. Ergatta's content is personalized to each user, highly interactive, and designed to build lasting fitness habits through games rather than instructors. The company's 98.3% monthly retention rate is the highest in the connected fitness industry. www.ergatta.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride-feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training-ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, our ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

For more information about Interactive Strength, please visit www.interactivestrength.com.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected financial performance of Ergatta and the combined company; revenue and EBITDA projections, including TRNR's 2026 pro forma revenue guidance; the expected benefits of combining the companies' products and platforms, including deploying Ergatta's gaming experience across Wattbike and CLMBR; content licensing revenue growth; realization of expected synergies; the expected cashflow profile of Ergatta and the combined company; the achievement of earn-out thresholds and the timing and form of any contingent consideration; the possibility of achieving operating leverage; and TRNR's ability to execute on its acquisition and growth strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the ability to successfully integrate Ergatta's operations; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve projected revenue, margin, retention and EBITDA targets; demand for our products and services; subscriber retention rates; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products; and macroeconomic conditions affecting consumer discretionary spending. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

