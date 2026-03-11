Arbor Day Foundation Plants 67 Fruit Trees in Orlando Food Desert

Partners celebrate completion of project during ceremonial planting

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / A total of 120 new trees, over half of them bearing fruit, have taken root in an Orlando food desert, thanks to a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, VoLo Foundation, and 4Roots.

The community forestry project, which began in November, officially wrapped up this week during a ceremonial planting on the first day of VoLo Foundation's Climate Correction conference. The 2026 theme for the conference, Nature Powered Solutions, highlighted the power of nature and the innovations supporting natural systems.

"We believe trees bring people together to do great things and this project is an example of that. This is a long-term investment in both the nourishment and strength of this community that will continue to benefit families for many years to come," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We're grateful for the forward-thinking leadership of VoLo Foundation and 4Roots and their commitment to shaping a better future through trees."

"Education and leadership are at the heart of VoLo Foundation. We empower children not just to lead in the future, but to take action today and create change right now," said Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation.

In addition to addressing local food insecurity, the project also supported regenerative farming practices utilized by 4Roots. Regenerative farming involves restoring degraded soil to improve the health of the ecosystem.

"Planting trees is one of the most tangible and profound ways we can care for the place we call home. At 4Roots Farm, stewardship of the land isn't a program - it's a promise," said John Rivers, Founder & CEO of 4Roots Farm. "We're grateful to stand alongside Volo Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation as we invest in the long-term health, beauty, and resilience of our region. These trees will outlive us. They will restore habitat, clean our air, cool our community, and remind future generations that when we care for the land, it cares for us right back."

The project's 120 new trees were planted at 4Roots Farm Campus and another five trees were distributed to local residents.

Zay Harding, host of the CBS series?The Visioneers with Zay Harding, attended the tree planting ceremony. Produced by Hearst Media Production Group in exclusive partnership with VoLo Foundation, the show spotlights innovators delivering real-world environmental solutions. The series airs Saturday mornings on CBS as part of the CBS WKND block.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

About VoLo Foundation

VoLo?Foundation?is?a private nonprofit?organization?with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health. Learn more at volofoundation.org.

About 4Roots

4Roots is a visionary 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to unearthing the power of food to build healthy communities. Rooted in the belief that food is central to the health of individuals, communities, and the planet, 4Roots advances regenerative farming, combats food insecurity, and strengthens connections between people, land, and resources. The 4Roots Farm Campus, located in Orlando's Packing District, serves as a?living?laboratory?to reimagine the food system and cultivate a future where everyone has access to fresh, nutritious, and ethically grown food.

To learn more, visit?www.4rootsfarm.org?or on Instagram:?@4RootsFarm, Facebook:?facebook.com/4RootsFarm?or LinkedIn:?4Roots Foundation.?

