HONG KONG, Mar 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - March 9, 2025, Everest Medicines (1952.HK) announced the commercial launch of VELSIPITY' (etrasimod arginine tablets) in Mainland China, highlighted by the issuance of the first prescription at The First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, marking a milestone in patient access in the region. According to reports, on the day the first prescription was issued in mainland China, VELSIPITY' was simultaneously prescribed in eight tertiary hospitals across seven key cities'Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xi'an, Chongqing, Beijing, and Nanjing'achieving immediate coverage of patients in major regions nationwide on its launch day. The drug has also expanded patient access through internet hospital platforms. To date, patients at leading medical institutions, including the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, the First Affiliated Hospital of the Air Force Medical University of the People's Liberation Army, Chongqing People's Hospital, and Peking Union Medical College Hospital, have already benefited from the therapy.Notably, VELSIPITY' was approved for marketing by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in February this year. The first prescription in mainland China was issued just one month later, marking a rollout significantly faster than the industry average. Industry observers believe this not only reflects the strong clinical demand for the product but also demonstrates Everest Medicines' execution capabilities in the commercialization of innovative drugs.From a disease burden perspective, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is considered one of the fastest-growing gastrointestinal diseases worldwide. IBD mainly includes ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD). In recent years, the number of patients in China has continued to increase, driven by changes in dietary patterns, shifts in lifestyle, and improvements in diagnostic capabilities. Several industry research institutions predict that China's IBD treatment market could exceed RMB 10 billion by around 2030, with novel small-molecule innovative drugs expected to become one of the key drivers of market growth.From a clinical perspective, ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic, relapsing inflammatory bowel disease characterized by symptoms such as mucus and blood in the stool, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rectal tenesmus, which can significantly affect patients' quality of life. In China, both the incidence and prevalence of UC are increasing, with a clear trend toward younger patients. The patient population is projected to grow from approximately 0.98 million in 2025 to about 1.50 million by 2031. As the disease remains incurable, patients require long-term management to maintain disease control.VELSIPITY' is a next-generation, highly selective S1P receptor modulator with best-in-disease potential and strong first-line treatment recommendations for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in both the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Clinical Practice Guideline and the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Clinical Guideline Update.Results from multiple global clinical studies have demonstrated that VELSIPITY' delivers meaningful clinical benefits, including rapid onset of action, long-lasting clinical remission, steroid-free remission, and deep mucosal healing, with a favorable safety profile. In the ENLIGHT UC study, the largest Asian multicenter Phase 3 clinical study, the clinical remission rate at week 40 of the maintenance period reached 48.1%, and the deep mucosal healing rate reached 51.9%, with an endoscopic mucosal normalization rate of 45.5%. These findings demonstrate VELSIPITY's potential to improve long-term disease outcomes and reduce the risk of relapse and disease progression.Results from the ELEVATE UC open-label extension demonstrate continuous treatment with VELSIPITY' for up to 3 years resulted in 86.8% of patients achieving a clinical response among the observed cases, with both clinical remission and mucosal healing rates maintained at approximately 60%. Safety data extending up to five years from the global clinical program further confirm that VELSIPITY' is well tolerated and maintains a favorable and stable safety profile.Prof. Chen Minhu, Academic Leader of the Department of Gastroenterology at The First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, noted that with the first prescription now issued, VELSIPITY' is being incorporated into routine clinical practice, providing physicians with an innovative treatment option for patients living with UC who continue to face ongoing disease challenges.'Early achievement of mucosal healing is recognized as a key treatment goal, as it can significantly reduce rates of disease relapse, hospitalization, surgery, and the risk of progression to colorectal cancer. VELSIPITY' addresses this need by targeting intestinal inflammation at its source and promoting mucosal healing, while offering a favorable profile of efficacy and safety, along with the convenience of an oral, once-daily regimen, supporting sustained disease management and improving patients' quality of life,' said Mr. Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines.In 2024 and 2025, VELSIPITY' was included in the Catalogues of Guangdong Province on Drugs and Medical Devices from Hong Kong and Macao in Urgent Clinical Use in Nine Mainland Municipalities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, making it available at designated hospitals across the region. Real-world data have shown that the efficacy and safety of VELSIPITY' are consistent with those observed in clinical trials.From a commercialization perspective, Everest Medicines has already demonstrated a mature and replicable capabilities through its core nephrology product NEFECON'. As the world's first and currently the only etiological treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN) to receive full approvals in China, the United States, and Europe, Nefecon' generated more than RMB 1 billion in sales in the first three quarters of 2025. The product has set a new benchmark for non-oncology therapies and has become one of the best-performing chronic disease drugs added to China's national reimbursement list over the past decade.This achievement has validated the company's platform for the commercialization of innovative medicines, centered on the integrated coordination of access, medical, marketing, and sales (A2MS) driven by scientific and commercial insights. It has also provided replicable systems and experience for the market expansion of future products. The rapid issuance of the first prescription for VELSIPITY' further demonstrates the efficiency of this platform. Leveraging the channel network and market access experience built through Nefecon', the product is expected to replicate a similar growth trajectory.From a market landscape perspective, China's UC treatment market has long been dominated by traditional immunosuppressants and injectable biologics. However, these therapies present certain limitations, including lack of oral convenience and potential long-term safety risks. With its differentiated advantages, VELSIPITY' is widely viewed by the industry as having the potential to address this unmet need. Market expectations suggest that the drug could reach peak sales of RMB 5 billion, becoming a key driver of revenue growth for Everest Medicines.Everest Medicines stated that it plans to build a multi-channel market access framework, provide diversified patient assistance programs and innovative payment solutions, and actively pursue the inclusion of VELSIPITY' in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) to improve the drug's accessibility and affordability.Source: Everest Medicines Limited