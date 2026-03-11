Anzeige
11.03.2026
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 10 March 2026 was 402.27p (ex-income) 407.10p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

11 March 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
