Al Rajhi Takaful and Neutrinos Honored with InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Award 2026 for Digital Takaful Transformation of the Year

Al Rajhi Takaful recognized for modernizing sales and distribution, underwriting, post-sales servicing and claims using the Neutrinos AI platform

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, announced that Al Rajhi Takaful, one of the largest takaful insurance carriers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been recognized jointly with Neutrinos with the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Award 2026 for Digital Takaful Transformation of the Year, presented at the GAIP - InsureTek Middle East International Conference held on 2nd February in Riyadh, KSA.

The award recognizes Al Rajhi Takaful's digital transformation program that included transformation of sales, distribution channels, and servicing for retail and SME insurance products across direct to customer, broker, agents, aggregators and bancassurance channels, post-sales servicing, underwriting and claims for motor, health, life and general business insurances.

As part of its modernization journey, Al Rajhi Takaful embedded intelligent automation and orchestration into end-to-end insurance workflows, transforming fragmented legacy environments into a unified, execution-ready architecture designed for scale, speed, and regulatory alignment. Key transformation outcomes:

Unified Legacy Modernization: Consolidated multiple fragmented core systems into a configurable, AI-native microservices architecture

Accelerated Time to Market: Enabled rapid product configuration and workflow deployment through low-code orchestration

Operational Resilience: Improved system performance, reduced production incidents, and strengthened cross-channel consistency

This recognition reflects Al Rajhi Takaful's continued commitment to advancing its digital transformation journey, strengthening operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Financial Sector Development Program.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside Al Rajhi Takaful for this achievement," said Samik Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutrinos. "Their transformation demonstrates how AI-native orchestration can transform complex, fragmented systems into a unified, intelligent execution layer that supports speed, consistency, and operational control."

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is a leader in intelligent automation, empowering insurance enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. Purpose-built for insurers, the Neutrinos platform is uniquely designed to manage and orchestrate all agents, not just those built on Neutrinos. Its AI-native, full-stack architecture unifies complex systems, enables cross-platform orchestration, and powers agentic and autonomous workflows. From underwriting and claims to distribution, Neutrinos brings deep insurance domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to help insurers modernize faster, boost operational agility, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

