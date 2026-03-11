Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: CIS
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 14:57
66,87 Euro
-0,16 % -0,11
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,8366,9015:07
66,8766,9515:03
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 14:38 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cisco Systems Inc.: In Partnership with Senac Brasil and Senac Pará, the Cisco Networking Academy Provides Pathway to AI-enriched Future

By Guy Diedrich, 3rd+ SVP & Global Innovation Officer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / If we can bring digital skills to the Amazon, we can do it anywhere.

João Davi grew up in a remote fishing village where connectivity was rare and opportunity even rarer. Through our partnership with Senac Brasil and Senac Pará, the Cisco Networking Academy gave him a pathway to a future he couldn't have imagined.

Yet one-third of the world still lacks meaningful connectivity-and AI is deepening the divide between those who have access and those who do not. The Amazon was one of our hardest challenges, and that's exactly why it matters. There are no excuses for leaving communities like João's behind.

But no one can do this alone. Deep partnerships make it possible. Taking on the hard things together is how we power a more inclusive future for all.

Hear his story on BBC Storyworks: http://cs.co/9006hdSDe

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cisco Systems Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/in-partnership-with-senac-brasil-and-senac-par%c3%a1-the-cisco-networking-a-1146289

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.