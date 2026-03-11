Cisco Systems Inc.: In Partnership with Senac Brasil and Senac Pará, the Cisco Networking Academy Provides Pathway to AI-enriched Future

By Guy Diedrich, 3rd+ SVP & Global Innovation Officer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / If we can bring digital skills to the Amazon, we can do it anywhere.

João Davi grew up in a remote fishing village where connectivity was rare and opportunity even rarer. Through our partnership with Senac Brasil and Senac Pará, the Cisco Networking Academy gave him a pathway to a future he couldn't have imagined.

Yet one-third of the world still lacks meaningful connectivity-and AI is deepening the divide between those who have access and those who do not. The Amazon was one of our hardest challenges, and that's exactly why it matters. There are no excuses for leaving communities like João's behind.

But no one can do this alone. Deep partnerships make it possible. Taking on the hard things together is how we power a more inclusive future for all.

Hear his story on BBC Storyworks: http://cs.co/9006hdSDe

