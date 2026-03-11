Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Announces Closing of C$100 Million Offering with Participation by a Lundin Family Trust and BHP

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$100,002,000 (the "Offering") from strategic and other investors, including a Lundin Family Trust and a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited ("BHP").

Graham Richardson, CFO, commented "I would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support, particularly the Lundin Family. Additionally, I am delighted to welcome BHP as a strategic shareholder to Faraday. The funds from this private placement will enable us to rapidly advance our study of the potential for development of the combined Copper Creek and San Manuel projects as we seek to bring additional U.S. copper supply online and provide responsible economic development to Pinal County."

Pursuant to the Offering, Faraday issued an aggregate of 23,810,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$4.20 per share for gross proceeds of C$100,002,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the ongoing advancement of copper projects in Pinal County, Arizona, including transaction expenses in connection with the proposed acquisition and integration of the San Manuel property from BHP (see news release dated February 20, 2026). No finders' fees or commissions are payable by Faraday in connection with the Offering.

The common shares issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date hereof under Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final approval by the TSX.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering, each of which constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). A material change report was not filed more than 21 days in advance of the closing as the launch of the Offering occurred within a short period of time prior to the closing of the Offering, and the Company wished to close the Offering on an expedited basis for sound business reasons. Further information regarding the Offering, including additional details with respect to the related party transactions will be provided in a material change report to be filed by the Company on www.sedarplus.ca in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. Faraday is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Faraday to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated use of net proceeds of the Offering, the proposed acquisition and integration of the San Manuel property and the potential for the development of the combined Copper Creek and San Manuel projects.

Although Faraday believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include without limitation: market prices for metals; the conclusions of detailed feasibility and technical analyses; lower than expected grades and quantities of mineral resources; receipt of regulatory approval; receipt of shareholder approval; mining rates and recovery rates; significant capital requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; fluctuations in rates of exchange; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which Faraday does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous peoples and other groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the Copper Creek property; and uncertainties with respect to any future acquisitions by Faraday. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks as well as "Risk Factors" included in Faraday's disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of securities in Faraday in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada or in the United States has reviewed or in any way passed upon this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

