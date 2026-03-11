Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 14:42 Uhr
iotaMotion, Inc.: IotaMotion Strengthens Leadership Position in Robotic Cochlear Implant Surgery with Issuance of New U.S. Patent

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iotaMotion, Inc., the leader in robotic-assisted insertion systems for cochlear implantation and creator of iotaSOFT, the first and only FDA cleared robotic-assisted cochlear implant insertion system, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,558,123, further strengthening its intellectual property portfolio in robotic-assisted cochlear implantation.

The iotaSOFT Robotic-Assisted Cochlear Implant Insertion System enables slow, consistent and controlled electrode insertion to preserve delicate intracochlear structures. FDA cleared for patients four years and older, the system addresses a major unmet need, as fewer than 5% of the 60 million people worldwide who could benefit from cochlear implants receive them.

"This new patent augments our strong intellectual property portfolio, which broadly covers systems and methods related to robotic positioning and control in cochlear implant surgery," said Mike Lobinsky, CEO of iotaMotion. "As iotaSOFT becomes increasingly integrated across leading cochlear implant centers, protecting the technologies that standardize and control electrode insertion is central to sustaining our leadership in the field."

The iotaSOFT Insertion System advances surgery beyond the limits of the human hand with consistent and controlled electrode insertion that preserves delicate intracochlear structures. The system is FDA cleared for patients four years of age and older and is commercially available in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 430 million people globally experience disabling hearing loss, including over 60 million individuals who may benefit from cochlear implantation, yet fewer than 5% of eligible patients worldwide receive an implant. As robotic-assisted technology continues to gain clinical adoption, intellectual property strength plays a critical role in enabling sustained innovation and long-term advancement within the field.

About iotaMotion

iotaMotion, Inc. is a medical technology company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, focused on advancing cochlear implant surgery beyond human capability through robotic-assisted innovation. Its flagship technology, the iotaSOFT Insertion System, is designed to preserve delicate intracochlear structures through a slow and consistent electrode array insertion. The system is FDA cleared for patients four years of age and older and is commercially available in the United States, with clinical investigation underway in other global markets.

For more information, visit www.iotamotion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube.

Media Contact:
Holly Windler
hwindler@iotamotion.com
619.929.1275

iotaMotion- the leader in robotic-assisted insertion systems for cochlear implantation and maker of the iotaSOFT Insertion System, the first and only FDA market authorized robotic-assisted insertion system, indicated for patients four years and older.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931111/iotaSOFT__Robotic_Assisted_Cochlear_Implant_Insertion_System.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545464/IOTAMOTION_NEW.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iotamotion-strengthens-leadership-position-in-robotic-cochlear-implant-surgery-with-issuance-of-new-us-patent-302710507.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
