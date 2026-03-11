TekniPlex Healthcare to Participate in CMEF 2026, Showcasing Next-Generation Medical Materials Science Solutions and Precision Tubing Technologies

Wayne, PA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, a global leader in advanced materials science and precision manufacturing for the medical and healthcare industries, announced its participation at the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) 2026. TekniPlex will highlight its global capabilities in medical materials and precision tubing solutions, with a focus on supporting customers with reliable, high-performance products and services.



At CMEF 2026, one of the largest international medical exhibitions in Asia, TekniPlex Healthcare will exhibit in Hall 8.1 at Booth L11. The company will present three key product solutions and materials focused on critical care, tubing applications, and catheter technologies, demonstrating its commitment to helping OEMs develop reliable, high-performance medical devices.



"CMEF is an important platform for TekniPlex to engage with customers across China and the broader Asia region. Against a backdrop of evolving global trade dynamics and regulatory requirements, we are focused on showcasing our expertise in medical materials and precision tubing, as well as our ability to deliver stable and reliable solutions built on compliance, safety, and high-quality standards", said by Enrique Zhang, Commercial Director, TekniPlex China.



TekniPlex Healthcare will feature the following product solutions during the show:



• PVC Material - CRRT Pump Tube

Designed for high-intensity, non-interruptible applications such as continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) in ICU settings, TekniPlex provides PVC material solutions optimized for pump tubing performance. Under long-term continuous operation, the solution delivers stable flow output and controlled performance degradation, enhancing reliability and system safety in critical care environments while supporting demanding clinical and global compliance requirements.



• Medical Silicone Tubing - Pump Tube

TekniPlex medical silicone pump tubing is engineered for peristaltic pumps and precision fluid handling systems, combining biocompatibility, dimensional consistency, and long-term operational stability. Even under high-frequency compression and continuous cycling, the tubing maintains reliable elastic recovery and flow stability, making it suitable for medical infusion and fluid management applications with stringent accuracy and durability requirements.



• Bi-layer Balloon Catheter Tube for PTA

Designed for high-pressure percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) applications, TekniPlex bi-layer balloon catheter tubing utilizes a composite structure to achieve higher pressure resistance and excellent dimensional consistency while maintaining ultra-thin wall thickness and a low profile. This design effectively reduces the risk of balloon rupture and improves balloon forming yield, providing a reliable material foundation for complex peripheral interventional procedures.



These technologies leverage TekniPlex's expertise in extrusion, cleanroom manufacturing, and materials optimization to help OEMs meet rigorous clinical and regulatory requirements.



With a global manufacturing footprint spanning the globe, TekniPlex Healthcare combines worldwide resources with local responsiveness to support customers wherever they operate. The company's China operations play a central role in serving the fast-growing Asia-Pacific medical device market, offering regional supply reliability backed by global quality systems and technical expertise.



Through its participation at CMEF 2026, TekniPlex Healthcare reinforces its commitment to partnering with OEMs across Asia and globally to advance medical device innovation through materials science expertise and precision manufacturing capabilities.

About TekniPlex Healthcare:



TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division's deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.?

In the medical device niche, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division's ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.?

