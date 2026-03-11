Skymantics, LLC: Skymantics and Geo Orchestration AI Bridge the "Intelligence Gap" with New Privacy-First Synthetic Integration

Skymantics' DataGenesis Engine Now Feeds the Anna Orchestration Layer, Enabling High-Fidelity "What-If" Simulations Without PII Risk.

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Skymantics, LLC, a leader in model-based AI synthetic data, today announced the formal integration of its DataGenesis engine with Geo Orchestration AI's Anna Orchestration Layer. This technical partnership provides federal and commercial enterprises with a "Plug-and-Play" simulation environment where complex orchestration and realistic data finally meet.

For AI orchestration to be effective, it requires massive amounts of high-fidelity data. However, security protocols and PII (Personally Identifiable Information) restrictions often leave orchestrators like Anna working with "thin" or "masked" data that lacks real-world complexity.

The Skymantics integration solves this by providing Anna with Isomorphic Synthetic Data - data that maintains the exact statistical distributions and longitudinal logic of real-world populations without containing any real individual's information.

"Anna is a world-class conductor, but a conductor needs a complete orchestra to create a masterpiece," said Brad Molander, CTO of Skymantics. "By feeding DataGenesis-generated environments into the Anna Orchestration Layer, we are giving users a 'Multiverse' capability. They can now ask Anna to simulate a decade of healthcare demand or a regional economic shift, and the underlying data will age, evolve, and react with 100% logical integrity."

Key Integration Pillars:

Zero-Trust Intelligence: Anna can now orchestrate across sensitive domains-such as medical claims or tax records-because the Skymantics layer ensures the underlying data is fully synthetic and mathematically "de-risked."

Temporal Evolution: As Anna orchestrates "what-if" scenarios, DataGenesis provides the longitudinal depth, allowing users to see how population digital twins change over time, not just in a static snapshot.

Battle-Tested Provenance: The integration brings Skymantics' experience in Federal Systems Engineering to Geo Orchestration's agile AI platform, creating a solution that meets the rigorous "Information-Centric" standards of the U.S. Government.

About Skymantics, LLC

Skymantics is a leader in systems engineering and model-based AI. By bridging the gap between legacy infrastructure and next-generation simulation, Skymantics enables agencies to "leverage the power of data" to solve the nation's most complex modernization challenges.

Media Contact:

Antonio Correas, Skymantics

Phone: (202) 780-7591

Email: antonio.correas@skymantics.com

Website: www.skymantics.com

SOURCE: Skymantics, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/skymantics-and-geo-orchestration-ai-bridge-the-%22intelligence-gap%22-1145371