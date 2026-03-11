taxesforexpats.com: Taxes For Expats Expands US Tax Compliance Services with Streamlined Procedure Practice Area

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Taxes for Expats, a U.S.-based tax services firm specializing in U.S. expat taxation, today announced the formal establishment of a dedicated Streamlined Procedure practice area focused exclusively on helping individuals return to IRS compliance when required U.S. tax filings are overdue.

The firm has worked with IRS streamlined programs since their introduction in 2012 and reported more than 2,200 streamlined submissions completed for U.S. taxpayers in the United States and abroad.

IRS streamlined filing compliance procedures

The practice area supports taxpayers who may qualify for the IRS Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures. These IRS programs include streamlined foreign offshore procedures (SFOP), generally for eligible taxpayers who live outside the United States, and streamlined domestic offshore procedures (SDOP), generally for eligible taxpayers who live in the United States.

Taxes for Expats outlines streamlined filings, including common requirements and the steps involved, at https://www.taxesforexpats.com/articles/expat-tax-rules/streamlined-filing-compliance-procedures.html

Streamlined procedure support built for cross-border complexity

Taxes for Expats cited that the Streamlined Procedure practice area is structured to support streamlined submissions that involve multiple reporting requirements and cross-border dynamics. The following elements of the practice model are:

Specialist-led streamlined support - cases are prepared and reviewed by CPAs and Enrolled Agents who focus on streamlined procedure submissions and noncompliance matters.

Experience across U.S. and overseas situations - the firm reported more than 14 years of streamlined procedure experience since 2012 and more than 2,200 streamlined submissions supported for taxpayers in the United States and abroad.

Process built for real expat situations - the streamlined workflow is designed to address foreign income reporting, foreign tax credits, foreign financial accounts, mixed residency timelines, and dual citizenship considerations.

Layered review for technical accuracy - the firm stated that streamlined filings follow a preparation and review process intended to support consistency and alignment with IRS requirements.

Non-willful certification support - the practice area includes guidance to gather client information for the required non-willful certification statement as part of the streamlined submission process.

Support beyond streamlined submissions - the firm noted that streamlined clients often transition into ongoing annual compliance after completing a streamlined filing.

Dedicated practice model for streamlined filings

Under the practice model, streamlined cases are supported by a dedicated onboarding team trained for streamlined submissions. Taxes for Expats has also implemented software customized for the streamlined procedure process and assigns each case to Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and Enrolled Agents who focus on streamlined procedure matters.

A client who addressed prior noncompliance through the Streamlined Procedure shared his experience:

"In expat communities, I was told that if my income was earned and taxed abroad, I didn't need to file in the U.S., and I believed that. Later, I realized that assumption had put me out of compliance, and I became concerned about potential penalties.

Taxes for Expats guided me through the Streamlined Procedure, and the clear, structured process made everything feel manageable."

- Matthew K. Nelson.

In response, Huntly Mayo-Malasky, CPA, the Chief Executive Officer of Taxes for Expats, commented on Matthew's experience, describing how the formal practice area strengthens the firm's streamlined process.

"Matthew's experience is common among taxpayers living abroad. Our Streamlined Procedure practice area is designed for exactly this type of situation - offering a structured path back to compliance through thorough eligibility assessment, CPA-led preparation, coordinated filing of required returns and FBARs, and a layered review process to support consistency.

Built on streamlined procedure experience dating back to 2012 and more than 2,200 submissions supported for taxpayers in the U.S. and worldwide, the goal is to establish a clean compliance baseline so future filings become simpler and more predictable."

Supporting expats, dual citizens, and accidental Americans since 2002

Taxes for Expats reported that it has assisted thousands of individuals with U.S. tax compliance. Common client backgrounds include:

Expats - U.S. citizens or residents living abroad who may not have realized that U.S. filing and reporting obligations can continue overseas.

Dual citizens - people who hold U.S. citizenship and citizenship in another country, including individuals who have lived outside the United States for many years.

Accidental Americans - people who may have U.S. citizenship through birth or a parent, but did not grow up in the United States and may not have realized they had U.S. filing obligations.

Americans who moved abroad early in life - individuals who built their careers and financial lives outside the United States.

Foreign-born individuals who acquired U.S. citizenship through family - including people who obtained citizenship through a parent.

Since 2002, Taxes for Expats has provided U.S. tax preparation and compliance services to individuals living outside the United States, including expats, dual citizens, and foreign nationals with U.S. tax obligations. More information is available at https://www.taxesforexpats.com/

