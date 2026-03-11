Sandler Partners Expands Enterprise Portfolio with Pure IP Global Managed Communications Services

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Pure IP, a BCM One company, today announced that its full solutions portfolio will be available through Sandler Partners, the independent technology solutions distributor, putting enterprise-grade global voice, network, and managed services in front of 11,000 resellers and agents.

Global enterprises are running voice on multiple platforms, networks across dozens of countries, and contact centers on different systems by region. The operational cost of managing that separately is significant. Pure IP's portfolio spans Global Voice across 137 countries, UCaaS and CCaaS integrations for Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex, Global Network Services across 80+ countries, and Solution Lifecycle Enablement, built for organizations that have outgrown that model.

"Our customers are rarely running the same platform everywhere," said Andy Ramos, VP of Global Sales at Pure IP. "They've got different systems by region, legacy equipment in some markets, and network connectivity that's been built up over time rather than designed. We run all of it and we don't hand them a fragmentation problem in return."

For Sandler Partners' agents, the portfolio covers the full account from initial deployment through ongoing operations and spend management, without requiring multiple providers.

"Enterprise accounts today come with real complexity - different platforms, different regions, requirements that shift as the business evolves," said Ryan Yakos, SVP, Channel - Midwest & PNW at Sandler Partners. "Our partners need a provider that can work through that with them and adapt as those requirements change. Pure IP does that."

For more information, visit www.pure-ip.com.

###

ABOUT PURE IP

Pure IP delivers enterprise communications and collaboration solutions for organizations around the world. The company delivers managed voice and network connectivity in more than 80 countries with a design-led approach that helps customers reduce complexity and gain control of their network and communications infrastructure. With deep expertise in global deployments, flexible billing, and support for complex integrations, Pure IP helps IT teams modernize their communications environment with confidence. Learn more at pure-ip.com.

ABOUT SANDLER PARTNERS

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 220+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best - deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: Pure IP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/sandler-partners-expands-enterprise-portfolio-with-pure-ip-global-managed-commun-1145660