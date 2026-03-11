Public solar auctions and corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) supported 92?GW of EU solar capacity from 2022 to 2025, supplying enough electricity for 28?million households. SolarPower Europe says the figures underscore the role of long-term contracts in stabilizing energy prices and strengthening energy security.European solar auctions and corporate PPAs accounted for 92?GW of new capacity between 2022 and 2025, according to SolarPower Europe. This was enough to supply roughly 10% of EU households. If treated as a single country, the total exceeds Spain's 27.6?GW deployed over the same ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...