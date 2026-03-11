Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Databricks Launches Genie Code: Bringing Agentic Engineering to Data Work

Genie Code turns data engineering, data science and analytics ideas into autonomous production systems

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, today launched Genie Code, an autonomous AI agent that fundamentally changes how data work gets done. Genie Code can carry out complex tasks such as building pipelines, debugging failures, shipping dashboards, and maintaining production systems. On real-world data science tasks, Databricks found Genie Code more than doubled the success rate of leading coding agents. Just as agentic coding tools have transformed software engineering, moving developers from autocomplete-style assistance to agent-driven development, Genie Code brings the same paradigm shift to data engineering, data science, and analytics.

Databricks Logo

Genie Code is a new addition to Genie, which lets any knowledge worker chat with their data and get trusted answers instantly using the context and semantics captured by Unity Catalog. Genie Code extends this approach to data professionals, handling the complex engineering required to go from idea to production across all enterprise data. Additionally, today Databricks announced the acquisition of Quotient AI, an innovator in evaluation and reinforcement learning for AI agents, to embed continuous evaluation directly into Genie and Genie Code.

Rise of Agentic Data Work
Today's data tools treat AI as a helper - writing code, running local tests, iterating on it. This leaves data teams doing the hard work of planning, orchestrating, operating, validating and maintaining. Genie Code inverts this approach. It reasons through problems, plans multi-step approaches, writes and validates production-grade code, and maintains the result - all while keeping humans in control of the decisions that matter.

"Software development has shifted from code-assistance to full agentic engineering in the past six months," said Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "Genie Code brings this revolution to data teams. We're moving from a world where data professionals are assisted by AI to one where AI agents do the work, guided by humans. We are calling this Agentic Data Work. It will fundamentally change how enterprises make decisions."

What Genie Code Does
Existing agentic coding tools have trouble accomplishing data tasks because they lack access to critical context like lineage, usage patterns and business semantics. Genie Code helps teams bridge the context gap to ensure the high levels of accuracy and governance required for production environments. Genie Code:

  • Acts as an expert machine learning engineer: Genie Code handles full ML workflows end-to-end. It reasons through complex problems to plan, write, and deploy models, while logging experiments to MLflow and fine-tuning serving endpoints for peak performance.
  • Embeds deep data engineering expertise: While a novice engineer might write a script that works on test data, Genie Code designs like a senior architect. It accounts for the differences between staging versus production environments, builds workflows for change data capture and applies data quality expectations.
  • Proactively maintains and optimizes: Genie Code monitors Lakeflow pipelines and AI models in the background to triage failures and investigate anomalies. It autonomously analyzes agent traces to fix hallucinations and tunes resource allocation before a human intervenes.
  • Understands enterprise context: Integrated with Unity Catalog, Genie Code enforces existing governance policies and access controls. It understands business semantics and audit requirements and federates enterprise data, including data from external platforms.
  • Improves over time: Genie Code grows smarter the more teams use it. Through persistent memory, it automatically updates internal instructions based on past interactions and coding preferences. On real-world data science tasks, Databricks found Genie Code more than doubled the success rate of leading coding agents (from 32.1% to 77.1%).

"At SiriusXM, Genie Code supports everything from authoring notebooks and complex SQL to reasoning through table relationships and debugging pipelines," said Bernie Graham, VP of Data Engineering, SiriusXM. "It acts as a hands-on development partner that helps our data teams deliver high-quality work in less time."

"Genie Code changes how our data teams operate," said Emilio Martín Gallardo, Principal Data Scientist, Data Management & Analytics at Repsol. "Instead of stitching together notebooks, pipelines, and models manually, we can hand off complex workflows to an AI partner that understands our data, governance, business context, and internal libraries such as Repsol Artificial Intelligence Products. It accelerates everything from time series forecasting to production deployment, without sacrificing rigor or control."

Acquisition of Quotient AI Strengthens Continuous Evaluation
To close the loop on production quality, Databricks has acquired Quotient AI. Quotient automatically monitors agent performance - measuring answer quality, catching regressions early, and pinpointing failures - feeding a reinforcement learning loop that keeps agents improving over time. Quotient's founders bring deep expertise in evaluating AI coding systems, having previously led quality improvement for GitHub Copilot. By embedding these capabilities into Genie Code, Databricks ensures data and AI systems don't just run in production, they continuously improve.

About Databricks
Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 20,000 organizations worldwide - including Adidas, AT&T, Bayer, Block, Mastercard, Rivian, Unilever, and over 60% of the Fortune 500 - rely on Databricks to build and scale data and AI apps, analytics, and agents. Headquartered in San Francisco, Databricks offers a unified Data Intelligence Platform that includes Lakebase, Genie, Agent Bricks, Lakeflow, Lakehouse, and Unity Catalog.

Contact:Press@databricks.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693849/Databricks_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databricks-launches-genie-code-bringing-agentic-engineering-to-data-work-302711095.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.