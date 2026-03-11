Allied Universal Technology Services Leaders Named to Women in Security Forum Power 100

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Allied Universal, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, is pleased to announce that women leaders with its Technology Services business unit have been named to the Security Industry Association (SIA) 2026 Women in Security Forum (WISF) Power 100 list.

Tia Eskandari, senior director of national field service, and Karisa Dominguez, director of talent acquisition, were selected for their demonstrated excellence in leadership, innovation and impact of contributions on her team.

"Congratulations to Tia and Karisa for being named to this prestigious list in recognition of their outstanding professional achievements and contributions to our Technology Services business unit," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO. "Women at Allied Universal lead with passion and enthusiasm every day, inspiring their teams and colleagues while helping to drive our continued success and innovation."

Allied Universal is dedicated to becoming an Employer of Choice by providing career growth opportunities and a positive work environment, while removing barriers to the advancement of women who have been historically underrepresented in the security industry.

"I am honored to be named to the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 for 2026," Eskandari said. "I'm proud to help drive impact in our industry, and excited to continue supporting and inspiring the next generation of security leaders."

SIA's Women in Security Forum is a community that works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit and cultivate women's leadership for a bolder presence within the industry. This initiative annually honors 100 women in the security industry whose outstanding accomplishments and success stories are breaking barriers, redefining the faces of leadership and showcasing the innovative contributions women bring to the industry.

"Being selected for the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 is a tremendous honor," Dominguez said. "This recognition motivates me to keep championing excellence, innovation, and opportunity in our industry."

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

