Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of financial services infrastructure, today announced that its AtlasInsight platform has been selected by the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) to deliver high-fidelity packet capture and real-time analytics across TXSE's proprietary, world-class trading infrastructure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260311267175/en/

Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) Selects Options' AtlasInsight for Next Generation Packet Capture and Real Time Analytics

As TXSE prepares to launch the first fully integrated exchange in over 25 years, the exchange has engineered its core infrastructure from the ground up to prioritize performance, speed, and latency. AtlasInsight will integrate with TXSE's architecture to provide full-fidelity capture at line-rate (up to 200 Gb/s), deep protocol analytics, and infrastructure performance management, enhancing transparency and competitiveness from day one.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented: "We are excited to partner with TXSE as they bring a truly disruptive exchange model to the U.S. markets. By integrating our ultra-high-performance capture and analytics capabilities with their proprietary infrastructure, we are supporting their commitment to operational transparency and reliability from day one."

"At TXSE, we are building our core exchange infrastructure from the ground up, to meet the highest standards of performance," said Rick Yoder, Chief Technology Officer at TXSE. "AtlasInsight integrates with and enhances that foundation by delivering the real-time, full-fidelity visibility we need across our network and market data infrastructure."

The announcement builds on recent milestones at Options, including the global deployment of AtlasInsight across Options global infrastructurethe launch of AtlasInsight Capture 200enabling line-rate 200Gb/s packet capture on commodity hardware, and the introduction of PrivateMind a secure AI platform designed specifically for financial services.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260311267175/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Colleen Murray, colleen.murray@options-it.com