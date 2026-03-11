W. L. Gore Associates (Gore) is collaborating with customized ligand partners to introduce a new range of high-performance affinity membrane chromatography products. This initiative expands Gore's presence in the bioprocessing industry beyond Protein A-based solutions, further advancing purification performance and scalability for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

W. L. Gore Associates, Inc. ("Gore"), a global materials science company, is advancing the field of membrane chromatography through the development of new affinity membrane devices in collaboration with leading customized ligand partners. These alliances will integrate partner-developed ligand technologies with Gore's proven high-productivity membrane platform to deliver innovative purification solutions for a broader range of biotherapeutic modalities.

The new products are designed to enhance purification productivity, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and reduce risk across applications such as cell and gene therapies, more specialized antibody-based therapies, and more. Through these collaborations, Gore and in some cases Gore's ligand partners will market and distribute the affinity membrane devices under their respective brands, ensuring broad accessibility and customer support worldwide.

"At Gore, we are committed to helping our customers accelerate the discovery, development, and delivery of vital therapies," said Russ Hornung, Business Development Manager at Gore. "By working with customized ligand partners, we're combining complementary expertise to bring advanced membrane-based affinity solutions to market and expand our role in downstream bioprocessing beyond only Protein A technologies."

Gore's affinity membranes offer a scalable and intensified purification platform that delivers reliable performance from R&D, process development, clinical bioprocessing, and through to GMP-scale manufacturing. With high binding capacity at fast residence times, low pressure drop, and sharp and consistent elution performance, Gore membranes are engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern bioprocessing.

"Our high-productivity membranes are designed to deliver consistent high speed, capacity, and reliability at scale," added Jeff Cassel, Chromatography Director for Gore PharmBIO Products. "Partnering with ligand technology innovators allows us to broaden our membrane chromatography portfolio and helps customers achieve higher productivity, flexibility, and cost effectiveness across multiple purification challenges and modalities."

Stay tuned for more updates as Gore continues to pioneer new, scalable affinity membrane technologies that advance scientific discovery and innovation. Learn more about GORE Protein Capture Devices with Protein A and explore upcoming developments at www.gore.com/capturemoremAbs.

Gore PharmBIO enables life improving therapies of our customers through our leading products and commercial capability. In a highly regulated industry marked by economic pressures and drug development and processing challenges, Gore provides technology-driven products and process components designed for safety, efficiency, reliability and productivity. Gore PharmBIO is focused on satisfying the evolving product, regulatory and quality needs of medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. The products in the Gore PharmBIO portfolio are tested and manufactured under our stringent quality system.

This week, Gore will be attending BioProcess International US West (BPI West) 2026 in San Diego, Booth #507 and Bioprocessing Summit Europe 2026 (BPS) in Barcelona, Booth #47.

About Gore

W. L. Gore Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion.

