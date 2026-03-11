MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / With nearly 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment, the construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably. With innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

Additives and other construction chemicals help to improve the performance of materials and solutions by giving them additional properties, such as mechanical resistance, impermeability, durability, and easy implementation. This market, estimated to be worth €100 billion globally, is in constant growth. What role does it play in reducing the carbon footprint of buildings today and in the future? Let's find out.

Listen here, C...for Construction chemicals, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services adapted to the residential, non-residential and infrastructure markets.

