Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notice of Q4 and FY 2025 Results and Investor Presentation

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 on Monday 23 March, 2026.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:

When: 23 March, 2026 at 2:00pm London time

Topic: Q4 and FY2025 Results Call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

Webcast link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/69ae9fc354af4a0013267828

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole

Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-notice-of-q4-and-fy-2025-results-and-investor-pr-1145639