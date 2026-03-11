Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notice of Q4 and FY 2025 Results and Investor Presentation

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 on Monday 23 March, 2026.
A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.
A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).
Conference Call Details
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:
When: 23 March, 2026 at 2:00pm London time
Topic: Q4 and FY2025 Results Call for Investors
Register in advance for this webinar:
Webcast link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/69ae9fc354af4a0013267828
