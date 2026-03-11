Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 15:05 Uhr
Flex: JetCool Collaborates with Broadcom to Deliver Innovative Liquid Cooling for Next-Generation AI XPUs

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JetCool, a Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) company and a leading provider of end-to-end liquid cooling solutions for high-density compute, today announced it has collaborated with Broadcom to deliver liquid cooling for next-generation AI XPUs, backed by Flex's global mass production capabilities.

As AI training and inference workloads accelerate, silicon power densities are advancing into sustained multi-kilowatt ranges per device. Thermal architecture now directly impacts system performance, long-term reliability, and deployment timelines. Through this collaboration, JetCool has developed a single-phase direct-to-chip cooling solution designed to integrate with Broadcom's mechanical and thermal reference architecture, enabling sustained multi-kilowatt ASIC operation at heat flux levels of 4 W/mm² per device.

By aligning silicon design, advanced packaging, mechanical integration, and thermal engineering early in development, Broadcom and JetCool are enabling AI platforms engineered for performance and repeatable manufacturing. Combining JetCool's direct-to-chip liquid cooling, Flex's global manufacturing scale, and Broadcom's custom AI silicon expertise, the partnership establishes a production-ready thermal foundation for hyperscale AI infrastructure.

"At Broadcom, we design AI systems to lead at hyperscale," said Ken Kutzler, VP of AI Systems Development for Broadcom's ASIC Products Division. "Supporting multi-kilowatt ASIC platforms requires a tight coordination across silicon architecture, advanced packaging, power delivery, and thermal engineering. Our partnership with JetCool, combined with Flex's manufacturing and integration capabilities, provides a clear path from advanced ASIC innovation to high-volume AI XPU deployment."

"Cooling has become a primary design constraint for next-generation AI silicon," said Bernie Malouin, PhD, VP, Liquid Cooling at Flex. "JetCool's advanced direct-to-chip cold plate technology, combined with Flex's global manufacturing scale, enables production-ready thermal solutions engineered for high-density silicon architectures. We've developed a strong partnership with the Broadcom team, and together we're advancing scalable thermal solutions for the next generation of AI infrastructure."

The partnership supports AI systems that:

  • Deliver sustained multi-kilowatt-class performance for high-density ASIC platforms through advanced direct-to-chip liquid cooling
  • Enable high-volume manufacturing through Flex's global scale
  • Support future AI silicon generations as power densities continue to increase

Broadcom maintains a broad ecosystem of partners supporting diverse cooling approaches and deployment models. As part of this ecosystem, JetCool is working closely with Broadcom to advance high-performance direct-to-chip thermal architectures for next-generation AI platforms. JetCool provides end-to-end liquid cooling infrastructure from cold plates and manifolds to coolant distribution units (CDUs) supported by Flex's global manufacturing capabilities to enable scalable deployment across hyperscale AI environments.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About JetCool

JetCool, a Flex company, is a global leader in advanced thermal management for compute-intensive applications. Trusted by top chipmakers, OEMs, and data centers, JetCool delivers a comprehensive portfolio of liquid cooling solutions that enhance performance, increase energy efficiency, and support sustainability goals. Engineered for the demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation computing, JetCool's liquid cooling technologies deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready performance for data centers worldwide.

SOURCE Flex

© 2026 PR Newswire
