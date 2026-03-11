Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
11.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
EKHO Infrastructure Solutions Unites North American Operations Under Integrated Brand

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKHO Infrastructure Solutions will serve North American construction projects with safe, smart, sustainable infrastructure under a unified brand.

A brand built on decades of experience and thousands of successful projects across every state and province, EKHO Infrastructure Solutions brings together a comprehensive suite of infrastructure solutions delivered by one coordinated team. The change in name reflects a renewed commitment to industry leadership and to being the preferred partner for noise barriers, retaining walls, and precast concrete construction.

By operating as one integrated organization, EKHO will unlock new value and opportunities through sector expertise, customer-focused service, and operation excellence. Formerly independent operating companies-Durisol, Design Concrete (DCI), Faddis Concrete Products, Vision Noise Barrier Group (VNBG), Ground Improvement Systems (GIS), and Structured Soil (SSI)-now operate together under one unified EKHO Infrastructure Solutions brand.

"With a strong portfolio of engineered solutions and a multidisciplinary team, we design and deliver infrastructure that lasts by understanding our clients' needs," said Matt Earles, CEO of EKHO Infrastructure Solutions. "Our success comes from anticipating challenges and delivering better outcomes for the projects and communities we serve."

EKHO Infrastructure Solutions is uniquely positioned to support complex infrastructure projects through proven manufacturing capabilities across seven strategically located facilities.

"At the heart of EKHO are our people and our manufacturing sites," said Justin Wexler, Chief Operating Officer. "Safety, quality, and accountability are embedded in everything we do-from the plant floor to the jobsite.

Bringing our teams together under one brand strengthens the value we deliver to our stakeholders." Visit our new website to learn more: ekhois.com

Who is EKHO Infrastructure Solutions?

EKHO delivers market-leading infrastructure solutions designed to evolve with the demands of today's construction industry. By combining technical expertise, integrated services, and a customer-first approach, we help our clients unlock new possibilities for their projects and the communities they serve.

We provide noise barriers, retaining walls, and other precast concrete structures for the transportation, energy, and construction sectors across North America. Our team of researchers, engineers, manufacturers, and project managers work collaboratively to solve complex construction challenges with complete, end-to-end systems.

A new horizon of infrastructure possibilities.

SOURCE EKHO Infrastructure Solutions

