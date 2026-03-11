Turpaz Industries Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results

Continued Strong Growth Momentum in 2025 and Delivered Another Record Year: Growth Strategy Proved Itself with Six Acquisitions and Current Revenue Run-Rate of Over $300 Million

CAESAREA, Israel, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries Ltd. (TASE: TRPZ), a global company that develops and manufactures thousands of flavor and fragrance, intermediates and specialty fine ingredients and markets and sells them in more than 90 countries around the world, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025, demonstrating double-digit growth across all key operating metrics.

2025 Financial Highlights

Turpaz Group's annual revenues increased 45.6% to a record $275.1 million;

Adjusted EBITDA rose 47.8% to $63.5 million;

Net income grew 42.4% to $22.7 million;

Cash flow from operating activities totaled $40.7 million.

Management Comment

Karen Cohen Hazon, Chief Executive Officer of Turpaz Industries, said, "We are proud of the further step-up in our performance and of the results we achieved in 2025, during which we set new records in revenue, profits and cash flow. Over the past two years, we doubled Turpaz's revenues and profits, reflecting the successful execution of our growth and profitability strategy, which combines strong organic growth, at rates above those of the markets in which we operate, with six strategic acquisitions worldwide. These acquisitions contributed to the consistent improvement in our results, while enabling us to leverage synergies across the Group."

"We continue to build a strong, high-quality pipeline of future acquisitions, supporting our plans for accelerated growth in our core activities, alongside the expansion of our flavors and fragrances operations, the broadening of the natural solutions portfolio we offer our customers in flavors, health and colors, and accelerating our growth and expanding our market share in North America, Asia and high-growth emerging markets."

"Turpaz continues to advance its vision of becoming one of the world's top ten companies in the fields of flavor, fragrance and Specialty fine ingredients, and we remain committed to pursuing this goal with determination."

2025 Summary

Turpaz delivered strong double-digit growth in revenue, gross profit, operating profit, adjusted EBITDA and net income, while continuing to improve profitability and cash flow.

As of the date of this report, the Group's operations reflect an annual revenue run-rate of more than $300 million, illustrating the step-change in the scale of Turpaz's global operations and reflects the achievement of its goal of doubling revenues every four years- a goal it has already met and exceeded.

In 2025, the Group's revenues totaled $275.1 million, an increase of 45.6% compared to $188.9 million in 2024. The growth was driven by 13.3% organic growth, together with the contribution from acquisitions.

2025 reflected the continued execution of Turpaz's growth strategy, which is based on a combination of organic growth, with synergistic and complementary acquisitions around the world. During the year, the Group completed six acquisitions in England, Belgium, Poland, India, France and South Africa, which expanded the Group's global footprint, strengthened its product portfolio and deepened its development, manufacturing and marketing capabilities in international markets. Since 2017, the Group has completed 26 acquisitions worldwide.

Growth Across All Business Segments

Growth was recorded across all of the Group's business segments. The Taste segment, which is the Company's largest segment, grew by 43.6% and reached revenues of $194.7 million. The Fragrances segment grew by 41.5% and reached revenues of $49.4 million, while the Specialty fine ingredients segment grew by 68.1% and reached revenues of $31.0 million.

Gross profit in 2025 increased to $110 million, representing 40% of revenue. Operating profit grew by 56.6% to $43.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 47.8% to $63.5 million, representing 23.1% of sales, among the highest EBITDA margins in Turpaz's industry.

Non-GAAP net income grew by 56.0% to $36.4 million, while net income totaled $22.7 million, an increase of 42.4% compared to the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary

Turpaz also continued to deliver significant growth in the fourth quarter of the year. Group revenues in the fourth quarter grew by 35.8% and totaled $74.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 31.2% to $16.6 million, operating profit grew by 19.6% to $10.5 million, and net income rose by 32.7% to $6.0 million.

Financial Strength and Strong Cash Flow

Alongside its business growth, the Company continued to demonstrate strong financial resilience. Cash flow from operating activities nearly doubled in 2025 and totaled $40.7 million. The Company's cash balance stood at $143 million at year-end, and its net debt coverage ratio stood at 0.5, reflecting low leverage and strong financial flexibility that enables Turpaz to continue executing its global mergers and acquisitions strategy.

About Turpaz Industries Ltd.

The Company operates, independently and through its subsidiaries, in three operating segments - the Fragrance segment, the Taste segment, and the Specialty fine ingredients segment. As part of this activity, Turpaz is engaged in research, development, production, marketing, distribution and sale of natural and synthetic sweet and savory taste extracts, seasonings, unique functional solutions for the field of baking, raw materials for the meat and baking industries, special (gluten free) flours, fragrance extracts, used in the production of cosmetics, toiletries, personal care, air care & odor neutralizers products; and specialty fine ingredients which include citrus products and aroma chemicals used in the taste and fragrance industries, and raw materials for the pharma and fine chemicals industries. The company's business strategy is based on organic growth at a rate higher than market growth, and successful and systematic implementation of strategic acquisitions.

