WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 16:06
151,30 Euro
+1,85 % +2,75
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,90150,5016:56
149,90150,5016:56
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos to modernize and secure U.S. Air Force cloud operations for faster, safer mission readiness

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) will modernize the U.S. Air Force's Cloud One platform to accelerate the secure deployment of cloud capabilities. This program is designed to create a vehicle for modernization that can be deployed across the Department of War to help safeguard mission-critical systems and data and drive broader, faster adoption of cloud capabilities across the Air Force.

Under the $454.9 million contract, Leidos will work with Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to transform the Air Force's multi-cloud environment. The improvements are designed to boost security, increase automation and simplify day-to-day operations, all while helping reduce costs and enabling Air Force teams to manage cloud operations faster and with greater confidence, making it easier for more units to adopt and scale cloud services.

"Modernizing Cloud One helps the Air Force deploy mission-critical operations faster and defend them more effectively," said Steve Hull, president of Leidos' Digital Modernization. "It also creates a secure, repeatable cloud foundation that other Department of War organizations can adopt, helping to remove barriers to cloud adoption and enabling teams to move faster and more securely to help meet mission demands and maintain a strategic edge."

By streamlining cloud processes and reducing complexity, the program is intended to accelerate cloud adoption across Air Force units worldwide, making it easier for them to move applications to the cloud, while strengthening cyber defenses and enhancing mission readiness.

Leidos is a trusted partner in the Cloud One program, delivering innovative solutions that support the Air Force's transition to the cloud. This effort aligns fully with Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy and its focus on leading large-scale technology and cybersecurity innovation and modernization for the federal government.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media contact:

Brandon Ver Velde
571.926.1627
[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
