German manufacturer Ehret has launched SolarSlide, a sliding shutter with integrated PV modules developed with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). It provides solar shading while generating electricity for residential and commercial facades. France German facade systems manufacturer Ehret has introduced SolarSlide, a sliding shutter with integrated PV modules designed for building facades. The system was developed with Fraunhofer ISE and has been available in France since January. The device combines solar shading with on-site power generation. Each glass-on-glass ...

