Together they will advise and implement AI-powered pay decisions to help organizations stay compliant during the most significant updates to compensation governance in decades

Syndio, the leader in AI for Pay Decisions, and Kognitiv, a leading global consulting firm and trusted Workday services partner, today announced a strategic partnership to help global enterprises prepare for the EU Pay Transparency Directive (EUPTD) and the growing wave of global pay transparency regulations. The partnership combines Syndio's AI-powered platform for governing pay decisions with Kognitiv's global advisory and implementation expertise. Together, the companies will help organizations achieve and maintain EUPTD compliance while supporting a continuous system that ensures pay decisions are compliant, optimized, and aligned with business strategy.

The EU Pay Transparency Directive represents one of the most significant changes to compensation governance in decades. As organizations prepare for expanded reporting, transparency requirements, and regulatory scrutiny across jurisdictions, the challenge extends beyond compliance. It requires fundamentally rethinking how pay decisions are made, governed, and explained.

"This partnership comes at a critical moment for global employers," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO of Syndio. "The EU Pay Transparency Directive is accelerating a global shift toward transparency and accountability in how organizations manage pay. Companies can no longer rely on spreadsheets, annual audits, or reactive remediation. They need a system that governs pay decisions continuously and in real time."

Colacurcio continued, "Kognitiv's expertise supporting Workday customers and operationalizing complex HR transformations makes them an ideal partner as organizations adapt to this new regulatory environment. Together we are combining world-class technology with world-class services to ensure every pay decision is compliant, optimized, and defensible."

Through this partnership, Syndio and Kognitiv will play a major role as enterprises establish a modern operating model for pay governance that integrates technology, analytics, and expert advisory services. The combined solution enables organizations to analyze pay equity continuously, manage remediation, prepare regulatory reporting, and govern compensation decisions across hiring, promotions, merit increases, equity awards, and pay adjustments.

"Organizations are entering a new era of pay transparency where compliance, governance, and business performance are deeply connected," said Mark Grignon, CEO and Founder of Kognitiv. "By combining Syndio's AI-powered platform with Kognitiv's advisory and implementation expertise, we can help enterprises not only prepare for the EU Pay Transparency Directive, but build sustainable pay governance frameworks that support fairness, transparency, and better business outcomes."

Together, Syndio and Kognitiv support roughly 1,000 global enterprise organizations across industries. For companies managing billions of dollars in payroll, the financial and legal risk of inconsistent pay decisions is significant, particularly as global pay transparency regulations accelerate. Organizations using Syndio's platform have achieved meaningful reductions in remediation spend, major decreases in audit preparation time, and measurable improvements in pay governance and transparency. This partnership will enable organizations to shift from reactive compliance to continuous pay governance, ensuring compensation practices remain compliant, financially aligned, and trusted by employees.

About Syndio

Syndio is the leader in AI for Pay Decisions. Built on nearly a decade of proprietary compensation data, the platform enables organizations to analyze pay equity, manage compliance, and govern pay decisions continuously across the employee lifecycle. Instead of relying on annual audits and manual workflows, Syndio helps organizations ensure that every offer, promotion, merit increase, equity grant, and compensation adjustment is aligned with policy, budgets, and business strategy in real time. Nearly 400 global enterprises, including over a third of the Fortune 1000, trust Syndio to make every pay decision compliant, optimized, and aligned with business strategy. Learn more at synd.io.

About Kognitiv

As a global Workday AMS Services Partner, Kognitiv offers a flexible, consumption based support model that perfectly complements Workday's flexibility and speed of innovation. Since 2016, over 600 Workday customers have leveraged our Post Production Support (PPS) as a modern approach to supporting their organizations without being boxed into fixed spend support models, as PPS flexes seamlessly with customers' changing needs throughout the product lifecycle. Our dedicated support teams have years of expertise in advisory, implementation, and optimization services, plus custom app development, project management and change management. Our world-class consultants have the perfect blend of skills required to properly support all Workday functionality. Visit us at kognitivinc.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260311262287/en/

Contacts:

press@synd.io