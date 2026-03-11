TruGolf Holdings, Inc.: TruGolf Reports Redomestication to Nevada

Salt Lake City, Utah, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), stockholders approved a proposal to redomesticate the company from Delaware to Nevada during the Company's annual meeting held on February 17, 2026.

The redomestication was executed through a plan of conversion requiring filings with both Delaware and Nevada state authorities. The company filed a certificate of conversion with Delaware's Secretary of State, along with articles of conversion and incorporation with Nevada's Secretary of State. New bylaws will be adopted in connection with the change.

As of March 11, 2026, the Company's domicile transferred from Delaware to Nevada, with internal affairs becoming governed by Nevada state laws instead of Delaware laws. The existing certificate of incorporation and bylaws are now replaced by Nevada governing documents.

The redomestication will not affect the company's business operations, management, properties, office locations, employee count, or financial position beyond costs associated with the conversion process. Material contracts with third parties will remain unaffected, and all rights and obligations will continue unchanged.

Each outstanding share converted on a one-to-one basis across all share classes. Class A and Class B common stock, along with Series A preferred stock, automatically converted to equivalent Nevada corporation shares with the same $0.0001 par value.

Details of the conversion plan were outlined in the company's proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 26, 2026.

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

