RedCloud Holdings plc: RedCloud Appoints Raju Datla as Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Phase of Global Expansion

LONDON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company"), the technology company building AI infrastructure for global trade, today announced the appointment of Raju Datla as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the Company's leadership team as it enters its next phase of commercial scale and capital markets development.

A current member of RedCloud's executive leadership team, Datla previously served as Chief Strategy Officer, where he played a central role in shaping the Company's long-term growth roadmap, capital strategy and market expansion plans. His appointment ensures leadership continuity while aligning financial stewardship directly with RedCloud's strategic execution priorities.

Datla brings deep experience across digital infrastructure, capital markets and complex growth environments. EHis background includes senior roles at global financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, as well as leadership positions within technology and infrastructure-driven businesses where he specialized in scaling operations, strategic investment planning and mergers and acquisitions.

As RedCloud accelerates deployment of its AI infrastructure across global trade networks, the integration of financial strategy, capital allocation and operational scale becomes increasingly critical. Datla's appointment reflects the Company's focus on disciplined growth, capital efficiency and long-term value creation as it expands its global ecosystem of retailers, distributors and FMCG brands.

Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud, said- "Raju has been instrumental in shaping RedCloud's growth strategy and understands the structural opportunity we are addressing in global trade. As we scale our AI infrastructure and deepen our presence across high-growth markets, aligning financial leadership with strategic execution is essential. Raju brings the capital markets expertise, operational discipline and strategic mindset required to support our next phase of expansion as we tackle the $2 trillion economic crisis head-on, driving RedCloud's mission to reshape global trade at an unprecedented pace."

Raju Datla, Chief Financial Officer of RedCloud, said- "RedCloud is building critical infrastructure for the future of global trade. Having worked closely on the Company's strategy and growth initiatives, I look forward to strengthening our financial foundations, supporting disciplined investment and ensuring we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

As global trade enters a new era defined by volatility, fragmentation and digital acceleration, RedCloud continues to build the AI infrastructure required to power modern commerce. Strengthened financial leadership ensures the Company is positioned to scale with discipline, invest with precision and lead the evolution of connected global trade.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud's mission is to build the AI infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform ("RedAI"). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a 'trading layer' of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.



RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its initial public offering on New York's Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "RCT". For more information about RedCloud and its platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including, but not limited to, statements regarding RedCloud's expectations regarding future financial performance, growth, business strategies, market opportunities, and operational outlook. When used in this press release, words such as "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "predict," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will," the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the completion of the Company's year-end financial closing procedures, the preparation and audit of the Company's financial statements, potential adjustments to preliminary results, changes in economic, market, or industry conditions, customer demand, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launches, the ability to expand across operational markets, the ability to leverage RedCloud's future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, and whether RedCloud's upcoming product release meets customer expectations leading to broad adoption. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud's described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in RedCloud's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2025, as well as other periodic reports and documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The preliminary financial information included in this press release is unaudited, subject to change, and may differ from final results to be reflected in the Company's audited financial statements.

RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

