Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 590308 | ISIN: EE0000001105 | Ticker-Symbol: UE8
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:09
9,530 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TKM GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TKM GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8109,83016:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 15:36 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TKM Grupp AS: Acquisition of shares of Rohe Auto AS, SKO Motors OÜ and SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ

On 7 January 2026, TKM Grupp AS issued a market announcement notifying of signing a contract under which its subsidiary TKM Auto OÜ will acquire 100% shares of Rohe Auto AS, SKO Motors OÜ and SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ after the completion of the transaction.

Today, 11 March 2026, after having fulfilled the preliminary conditions for completing the transaction and approval of the Competition Authority, TKM Auto OÜ completed the acquisition of 100% shares in the said companies.

Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
info@tkmgrupp.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.