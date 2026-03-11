TKM Grupp AS: Acquisition of shares of Rohe Auto AS, SKO Motors OÜ and SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ

On 7 January 2026, TKM Grupp AS issued a market announcement notifying of signing a contract under which its subsidiary TKM Auto OÜ will acquire 100% shares of Rohe Auto AS, SKO Motors OÜ and SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ after the completion of the transaction.

Today, 11 March 2026, after having fulfilled the preliminary conditions for completing the transaction and approval of the Competition Authority, TKM Auto OÜ completed the acquisition of 100% shares in the said companies.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000

info@tkmgrupp.ee