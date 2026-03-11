Industry leaders with experience at Google, Airbnb, Coinbase, Amazon, and HSBC join Skyflow advisory board as enterprises adopt AI agents

Skyflow, the company securing the flow of data across datastores, models, and agents, today announced the appointment of three new members to its advisory board: Pramod Raghavendran, Peeyush Ranjan, and Monique Shivanandan

The appointments come as enterprises rapidly adopt AI systems and agents that require secure access to sensitive customer data across models, applications, and data platforms.

Pramod Raghavendran, Group Director at Walmart, brings deep experience in data platforms, privacy, and large-scale retail systems. Previously, he held senior leadership roles in customer data platforms and privacy engineering at Coinbase, Amazon, and Google. His leadership in building and operating data infrastructure at global scale will help guide Skyflow's product roadmap and customer engagement strategy for global retailers.

Peeyush Ranjan, CEO of Fermi.ai and Partner at Meraki Labs, has held VP of Engineering roles at Google and Airbnb, where he led large-scale platform and AI initiatives, and previously served asCTO of Flipkart. He brings deep expertise in building global-scale AI and developer platforms and will advise Skyflow on innovation in AI-driven data security and the needs of developers building modern AI-powered applications.

Monique Shivanandan, Non-Executive Director at Iridium and former Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer at HSBC, brings more than 30 years of leadership in global data governance, analytics, and risk management. She will provide guidance on helping organizations safely use and govern sensitive customer data.

"These leaders have built and operated some of the world's largest technology platforms serving hundreds of millions of users while driving major advances in AI and modern data platforms," said Anshu Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Skyflow. "Their experience will be invaluable as we help transform the modern AI data stack for agents."

