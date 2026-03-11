Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - This corporate update provides shareholders of Grafoid Inc. ("Grafoid" or the "Company"), with a summary of operational activities during the 2025 fiscal year and early 2026.

Unless otherwise indicated, the information below reflects management's current expectations and may contain forward-looking statements (see "Forward-Looking Information" below).

Corporate Overview

During 2025, the Company continued its transition from a research-focused nanomaterials enterprise toward the commercialization of water purification and water conservation technologies under its Purafy platform.

The Company's current product focus includes:

Graphene-enhanced Advanced Ultrafiltration (AUF) membranes

Portage portable water purification system

Revolution residential greywater recycling system

Management's primary objective is advancement toward commercialization, validation, and strategic distribution partnerships.

Portage Portable Water Purification System

In early 2025, the Company completed a manufacturing prototype of the Portage system with product development support from Inertia Group Ltd.

Manufacturing and Assembly

The Company entered into an assembly and distribution relationship with Electromaax, a manufacturer of marine watermakers and energy recovery pumps. Electromaax manufactures the enhanced Clark pump utilized in the Portage desalination configuration.

Electromaax is currently assembling an initial production batch of ten (10) Portage units intended for:

Product validation and long-term testing

In-person demonstrations

Early customer deployments

No assurance can be given that additional production orders will follow.

Energy Consumption

The integration of the enhanced Clark pump is designed to reduce desalination energy consumption to 500W. Actual performance may vary depending on water conditions and system configuration.

Humanitarian Deployments

Two units from the initial production run were purchased by Water Ambassadors Canada for deployment to partners in their network in need of drinking water solutions.

These deployments are intended to provide operational field validation. The Company does not derive material revenue from these initial placements.

Commercialization Efforts

The Company is engaged in early-stage discussions with potential customers and partners across the following segments:

Military and defense

Remote communities

Disaster response and emergency services

Off-grid residential

These discussions remain exploratory in nature. No material contracts have been announced as of the date of this update.

Revolution Greywater Recycling System

The Revolution system is a residential greywater recycling platform under development for several years.

Pilot Installation

In 2025, the Company designed and pre-sold a Revolution system for installation in a small residential home in Ottawa, Ontario, in collaboration with Small Living Company.

This installation is intended to serve as a beta test to evaluate:

System performance

Installation process

Controls and automation

User behavior and real-world water quality

The system has not yet been broadly commercialized. Design-for-manufacturing work is expected to follow successful field validation.

Market Considerations

Management believes there may be market opportunity in:

Off-grid housing

Water-constrained residential developments

Tiny home and modular housing sectors

Discussions have taken place with developers in water-restricted regions of Ontario; however, no binding agreements have been executed at this time.

Any reference to potential water capacity reduction or development expansion reflects conceptual modeling and has not been independently validated.

Strategic Partnerships

The Company continues to pursue partnership-based growth to reduce capital requirements and leverage third-party capabilities.

Product Development Partners

Inertia Group Ltd.

Electromaax

Small Living Company

Manufacturing and Distribution

Electromaax is assembling the initial Portage units and may distribute the system through its marine channel, subject to commercial acceptance.

Regional Representation

The Company maintains non-exclusive representation or distribution discussions with:

Business Bridge Asia (Asia)

Water Ambassadors Canada (humanitarian)

Small Living Company (tiny home channel)

De.mem Ltd., which manufactures graphene-enhanced membranes using the Company's graphene oxide formulation and De.mem's proprietary membrane formulation in Singapore for both Purafy and its own sales, is exploring potential regional collaboration; no formal distribution agreement has been executed.

Additional discussions are ongoing in the Caribbean and Middle East regions.

There is no assurance that these discussions will result in revenue-generating contracts.

Financial Position

Capital markets for early-stage technology companies remain constrained.

To date:

The Company has limited recurring revenue.

Institutional financing has not been secured.

Management continues to explore non-dilutive funding opportunities, including grants and strategic partnerships.

The Company intends to prioritize commercial purchase orders as a principal mechanism for funding operations.

Audited financial statements are expected to be completed later in 2026.

Forward-Looking Information

This update contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding:

Commercialization timelines

Potential market adoption

Strategic partnerships

Energy consumption performance

Revenue opportunities

Funding expectations

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Management Commentary

Management remains focused on advancing product validation, securing commercial adoption, and strengthening strategic partnerships while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

Further updates will be provided as material developments occur.

