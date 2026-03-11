Qtonic Quantum Corp: The Quantum Almanac 2026-2027 Published as Strategic Guide to the Post-Quantum Security Transition

Second edition by Qtonic Quantum co-founder includes foreword by Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.), and frames the NIST 2029 deadline as the organizing urgency for enterprise cryptographic migration

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / The Quantum Almanac 2026-2027: Signal Over Noise on Quantum Risk to Data Security, authored by J. Nathaniel Ader, was published on March 4, 2026, and is now available worldwide in hardcover ($99.99) and Kindle editions ($9.99 / free with Kindle Unlimited). The book is a practical reference for boards of directors, CISOs, security architects, and investors preparing for a global transition away from cryptographic systems that quantum computers are expected to break.

This is the second annual edition. The first, The Quantum Almanac 2025-2026: Leadership, Innovation, and Survival in the Post-Q Day Era, was published in January 2025 and became the first commercially available guide to frame quantum risk as a board-level governance issue rather than a narrow technical problem.

The new edition includes a foreword by Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.), Chairman of Qtonic Quantum's Defense Innovation Council. General Weatherington's career spans senior technology and acquisition leadership across the Department of Defense, and his perspective anchors the book's argument that post-quantum readiness is a national security imperative as much as an enterprise one.

Why This Book, Why Now

The publication lands at a specific inflection point. NIST finalized its first three post-quantum cryptography standards (FIPS 203, 204, and 205) in August 2024. Federal agencies now face a 2029 deadline to complete migration. The Ethereum Foundation announced its own PQC transition roadmap in January 2026. And Qtonic Quantum's own scanning data, drawn from more than 50 Fortune 1000 engagements, shows a 99% average Harvest Now Decrypt Later (HNDL) exposure rate across enterprise environments, with 162,000-plus cryptographic findings to date and zero false positives verified against OpenSSL. The window for cryptographic migration is not theoretical. It is defined, dated, and already compressing.

QTONIC QUANTUM

"Most books on quantum computing predict timelines they cannot support. This one builds from evidence. The subtitle says it plainly: signal over noise. Every claim in this book is sourced, every framework is tested against real enterprise environments, and there is a full devil's advocate chapter that argues against the thesis before answering with evidence. That is the standard CISOs and board directors deserve."

- J. Nathaniel Ader, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Qtonic Quantum

What the Book Covers

The Quantum Almanac 2026-2027 is structured as a decision framework, not a textbook. It includes a 14-month signal chronology showing how quantum risk moved from research topic to enterprise planning obligation. Practical chapters cover cryptographic inventory, PKI and machine identity, data at rest, third-party risk, procurement discipline, and board governance. The book also addresses Harvest Now Decrypt Later (HNDL) threat modeling, Mosca's Theorem applied to enterprise migration planning, hybrid deployment strategies including X25519Kyber768, and compliance alignment across CNSA 2.0, NSM-10, NIST 800-171, CMMC 2.0, PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, and SOX. Appendices include 72 documented signal events with primary sources, a board briefing kit, and a 90-day checklist for CISOs initiating cryptographic migration planning. The content is current through February 28, 2026.

About the Author

J. Nathaniel Ader is the author of The Quantum Almanac 2026-2027, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp, and founder of Qtonic Lab. He built QScout and QStrike to help organizations identify quantum risk across cryptographic debt, HNDL exposure, compliance frameworks, and quantum-informed testing. He brings experience across finance and technology, with an MBA and a BA from New York University.

About Qtonic Quantum

Qtonic Quantum Corp (d/b/a Qryptonic LLC) is a Miami-based cybersecurity firm focused on cryptographic risk discovery, post-quantum readiness, and security architecture advisory. The company has completed more than 50 Fortune 1000 engagements, cataloged over 162,000 cryptographic findings with zero false positives (OpenSSL verified), and maintains a leadership team of 29 executives across six divisions, including former officials from CISA, CIA, and DIA. Qtonic Quantum's Defense Innovation Council is chaired by Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.), with Vice Chairmen Peter Renner (Microsoft Global CTO) and Eliot Jung (Brookhaven National Laboratory, formerly JPMorgan Chase). Core service lines include QScout (cryptographic inventory and risk assessment delivering first findings in 72 hours), QStrike (forward-threat quantum validation across seven quantum computing platforms with a $2M insurance-backed challenge guarantee), and QSolve (vendor- neutral CISO-led PQC migration advisory). The firm is registered on SAM.gov (UEI: FRYFAD3GW5W5, CAGE: 14E99) and aligned to NIST FIPS 203/204/205, CNSA 2.0, and 14 compliance frameworks.

Book Details

Title: The Quantum Almanac 2026-2027: Signal Over Noise on Quantum Risk to Data Security

QTONIC QUANTUM

Author: J. Nathaniel Ader

Foreword: Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.)

ISBN-13: 979-8250257756

Publication Date: March 4, 2026

Formats: Hardcover ($99.99) | Kindle ($9.99 / free with Kindle Unlimited)

Dimensions: 6.24 x 0.65 x 9.24 inches

Language: English

Series: The Quantum Almanac (Book 1 of 1)

Book website: https://thequantumalmanac.com

Amazon: Available on Amazon.com

Company website: https://qtonicquantum.com

Media Contact

Alexandra Morgan

Vice President, Quantum Marketing and Strategic Intelligence

Qtonic Quantum

(866) 4-QTONIC

alexandra.morgan@QtonicQuantum.com

https://QtonicQuantum.com

Miami, FL | Be'er Sheva, Israel

SOURCE: Qtonic Quantum Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-quantum-almanac-2026-2027-published-as-strategic-guide-to-th-1146102