Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:STCU)(OTC:STCUF)(FWB:PP00) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated February 17 and March 3, 2026, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$7,306,000 from the sale of 5,844,800 flow-through shares of the Company (each, a "FT Share", and collectively, the "FT Shares") at a price of C$1.25 per FT Share (the "Offering"). Due to investor demand, the Company further upsized the Offering for additional gross proceeds of $1,306,000 from the sale of an additional 1,044,800 FT Shares. The FT Shares were issued as "flow-through shares", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", within the meaning of the Tax Act, on the Company's flagship Star Project in British Columbia. The Company expects the flow-through funds to directly support an aggressive 2026 drill program, including expanded step-out drilling, deeper testing of priority targets, and follow-up drilling guided by ongoing three-dimensional geological modeling and planned deep-penetrating 3D geophysics.

The Company paid cash finder's fees in connection with subscriptions to the Offering totaling $420,332.50. All securities issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The Company's private placement of charity flow-through units is ongoing as announced on March 3, 2026.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP /WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District (watch our videos https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com to watch our selection of videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. More information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans in respect of its business and properties, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the Company's ongoing offering of charity flow-through units. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's properties, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

