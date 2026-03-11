Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Everkind Inc. ("Everkind" or the "Company"), a pioneering wellness platform, and Connected Care, a provider of mental health services for athletes across Canada, today announced the signing of a Platform Services Agreement. The partnership will integrate Everkind's AI wellness platform into Connected Care's service offering, providing Connected Care's existing client base with access to a full suite of digital mental health tools.

Under the terms of the agreement, Connected Care's existing clients - including, but not limited to, the Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Association and the Red Deer Minor Hockey Association - will receive access to EverKind's platform for the duration of an initial one-year term. The arrangement is designed to embed continuous mental wellness support to complement the therapeutic services Connected Care already provides.

Everkind's platform delivers AI-powered journaling, personalized meditation and everyday sms based support, providing a low barrier for youth to engage with wellness activities on a daily basis. These tools are designed to augment and maximize the impact of traditional therapeutic resources.

"This partnership is a meaningful step in making continuous mental wellness support accessible to youth. Connected Care already has the trust and relationships with these communities - by layering in Everkind's platform, we're giving users and their organizations a way to stay supported every day, not just when a crisis arises."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind Inc.

Connected Care will also receive access to Everkind's business dashboard, providing administrative oversight and reporting on platform engagement across its client base. The partnership includes a structured reporting cadence, with Connected Care providing monthly updates on prospective user numbers to support joint planning and engagement strategy.

The partnership reflects Everkind's broader strategy to provide its AI-powered wellness platform within existing care and benefits ecosystems globally.

About Everkind Inc.

Everkind Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional-wellness technology company dedicated to making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered conversational journaling, personalized meditation and everyday sms based support to help users gain clarity, build resilience and feel more connected to themselves. Everkind's mission is to redefine digital wellness with tools that are private, adaptive and grounded in evidence-based practices. Learn more at www.everkind.com.

About Connected Care

Connected Care is a provider of mental health support services for athletes across Canada. The organization works directly with sports communities to deliver accessible, high-quality care, helping athletes maintain and improve their wellbeing throughout their careers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288111

Source: Everkind Inc.