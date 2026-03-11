Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 16:42 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pierre Fabre Laboratories is exploring the potential of Artificial Intelligence to launch a new generation of clinical studies in dermo-cosmetics

From 100 to 600 patients: to support patients suffering from acne, Avène, Pierre Fabre Laboratories' leading brand, is strengthening the robustness of its clinical studies via data augmentation through Artificial Intelligence.

TOULOUSE, France, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avène, the leading brand in French pharmacies*, in partnership with Toulouse-based HealthTech company BotDesign, has announced a major breakthrough in the field of clinical studies in dermo-cosmetics.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories is exploring the potential of Artificial Intelligence to launch a new generation of clinical studies in dermo-cosmetics

In 2026, Avène will conduct a comparative clinical study to evaluate the efficacy of its new treatment for acne-prone skin, Avène Cleanance Comedomed+, in the maintenance phase following oral isotretinoin treatment in adults suffering from severe to very severe acne.

Avène is renowned for its dermatological expertise, inspired by therapeutic know-how, and has been committed to improving the treatment of skin pathologies since 1990. It is thus becoming the first brand to use Artificial Intelligence in clinical studies for dermo-cosmetics.

A concrete illustration of Pierre Fabre Laboratories' "Supportive Care" strategy.

This study is unique in two ways: due to its scientific ambition and because it fully aligns with the "supportive care" strategy of Pierre Fabre Laboratories, launched in 2025.

"We belong to a group that has always been rooted in pharmaceuticals and dermo-cosmetics. Our medical expertise gives us a head start in understanding patients and their pathologies. We are ideally positioned to offer treatment protocols based on the pathology, combining dermo-cosmetics with medication. We are already preparing solutions to go further, by developing dermo-cosmetic innovations capable of extending and amplifying the action of the medication or delaying its necessity. Because these are dermo-cosmetics, they can be used over the long term, unlike many drug treatments," explains Dr. Gautier Doat, Eau Thermale Avène Medical Director.

To continue reading, https://www.pierre-fabre.com/en/news/avene-artificial-intelligence-clinical-studies-dermo-cosmetics

For more information, visit www.pierre-fabre.com,??@Laboratoires Pierre Fabre, @Pierre Fabre Oncology

About Eau Thermale Avène: https://www.eau-thermale-avene.fr/

Press contact: Caroline Perdrix Thomas
caroline.perdrix@pierre-fabre.com

*Source: GERS - SOG Early - Pharmacy Channel - Dermo-cosmetics market definition established by Pierre Fabre laboratories - Origin: Sell Out - Cumulative data up to December 2025 in volume (units) and value (revenue inc. taxes).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930570/Avene_Cleanance.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930569/PIERRE_FABRE_Avene_Logo.jpg

Pierre Fabre Avene logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pierre-fabre-laboratories-is-exploring-the-potential-of-artificial-intelligence-to-launch-a-new-generation-of-clinical-studies-in-dermo-cosmetics-302711198.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.