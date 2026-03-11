ePayResources Presents 2026 Awards

IRVING, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / ePayResources presented three awards at its 30th annual conference, ePayConnect 2026, held February 23 - 25 at the Gaylord National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD.

Lisa Coffey Chief Innovation Officer, Corporate America Credit Union, was presented with the Richard R. Oliver Leadership in Payments Award for her exemplary work in the advancement, implementation, and promotion of electronic payments. The recipient is a payments ambassador who has made outstanding contributions to the efficiency, security, and growth of the industry.

Lisa is a trusted payments ambassador dedicated to strengthening the efficiency, security, and growth of the industry, particularly through her leadership in advancing awareness and adoption of real-time payments, including RTP and FedNow, within the credit union community. She has generously shared her expertise to educate financial institutions, promote responsible implementation, and foster strong partnerships across the payments ecosystem. Lisa played an instrumental role in the 2022 launch of ePayResources' Emerging Payments Risk Group, helping identify and address the evolving risks of instant payments so credit unions can innovate while maintaining sound risk management. A long-serving member of both the ePayResources and ePayAdvisors boards, she consistently champions solutions that enhance the member experience and strengthen the broader payments landscape. Within Corporate America Credit Union, she is recognized as a driving force behind the organization's payments strategy, cultivating innovation, translating complex industry changes into actionable guidance, and building a collaborative culture that keeps the credit union industry engaged and prepared for the future of payments.

Eric Ehler, CIO and Vice President of Digital & Payments Innovations and ISO, State National Bank, Big Spring, Texas was presented with the Innovation in Payments Award for significant achievement in developing or implementing innovative payments solutions or technologies. The recipient is a payments influencer who has broken ground to propel industry advancement.

Eric has demonstrated industry-shaping leadership in electronic payments throughout his career, transforming how financial institutions deliver secure, efficient payment services. He has modernized legacy processes and introduced innovations such as a custom X9 ingestion bridge, streamlining workflows and accelerating electronic processing. He has also helped implement system enhancements that reduced customer friction, strengthened risk management, and modernized dispute resolution processes. At State National Bank, his leadership has produced immediate results, including an 89% reduction in payments-related fraud, while driving significant growth in electronic payments and customer adoption. Across every role, Eric's work has advanced the payments ecosystem through strategic innovation, stronger risk controls, and a commitment to delivering secure, seamless digital payment experiences.

Andre Slate, Director, Inventory and Operations, ePayResources, received the association's 2nd annual MERIT Award, which centers around the guiding principles of Members First, Excellence, Respect, Integrity & Trust, and Teamwork. The recipient is an individual on the ePayResources or ePayAdvisors team who portrays the Ideal Team Player spirit and has demonstrated outstanding drive, leadership, or service for the greater good of the organization.

Andre leads by example, building a positive culture and and driving measurable results. His passion for excellence and entrepreneurial spirit are exemplified by his work optimizing publications, inventory, and fulfillment processes to reduce costs, generate revenue, and, most importantly, improve member service.

"ePayResources is very grateful for the impact that Lisa, Eric, and Andre have had on our members and other payments industry stakeholders," said Jeff Foote, President and CEO, ePayResources. "We look forward to continuing to be the beneficiaries of their vast expertise and commitment to excellence."

