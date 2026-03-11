Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Data Center Market to Reach US$ 801.5 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Digital Transformation and AI Infrastructure Demand - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center market is expanding rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$347.3 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$801.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by accelerating digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and increasing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure. Data centers enable the processing and storage of massive volumes of data generated by AI, IoT devices, streaming platforms, and enterprise applications. Market expansion also reflects significant investments in hyperscale and colocation facilities worldwide, with operators focusing on energy efficiency, modular infrastructure, and sustainable power solutions.

Key Highlights

The global data center market is projected to grow strongly, reaching US$801.5 billion by 2033 as demand for cloud computing, AI workloads, and digital infrastructure accelerates worldwide.

North America leads the market, accounting for over 39% of market share, supported by hyperscale deployments and strong technology sector presence.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 18.5%, driven by rapid digital transformation, 5G rollout, and increasing cloud adoption across emerging economies.

Hardware dominates the component segment, capturing over 56% market share with a value exceeding US$ 194.5 Bn, reflecting large investments in servers, GPUs, storage systems, and networking infrastructure.

DCIM software records the fastest growth at 16.7% CAGR, as operators deploy advanced monitoring and automation tools to improve energy efficiency and facility management.

Rising investments in hyperscale and colocation data centers are reshaping the industry, enabling enterprises to scale digital services while reducing infrastructure ownership costs.

Increasing focus on energy efficiency and renewable power integration is driving innovation in cooling technologies, power management systems, and sustainable data center architectures.

Surge in Cloud Computing and Enterprise Digital Transformation

One of the strongest drivers of the data center market is the global shift toward cloud computing and hybrid IT environments. Enterprises across industries are migrating workloads to cloud platforms to improve scalability, operational agility, and cost efficiency. This transformation requires robust data center infrastructure capable of supporting distributed computing and real-time analytics. The cloud infrastructure services market alone recorded US$ 99 billion in revenue in Q2 2025, reflecting strong demand for scalable computing environments. Major cloud providers continue expanding hyperscale facilities to support growing workloads. Businesses are adopting multi-cloud strategies to enhance resilience and flexibility, which increases the need for colocation and edge data centers across multiple geographic locations. Colocation facilities hold more than 28% market share, as companies prefer capital-light expansion and interconnection ecosystems. Enterprises increasingly rely on cloud-based infrastructure to manage digital services, remote collaboration, e-commerce operations, and financial transactions. As digitalization accelerates across sectors such as banking, healthcare, and telecommunications, demand for scalable data center capacity continues to grow. Operators are therefore investing in high-density servers, advanced networking hardware, and intelligent infrastructure management systems to handle rising data volumes.

Rapid Growth of Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications is transforming the data center landscape. Training large AI models and processing real-time analytics requires enormous computational power, driving demand for specialized infrastructure such as GPU clusters, high-performance servers, and advanced cooling systems. AI workloads are increasing power density in server racks and pushing operators to deploy high-capacity computing environments capable of handling intensive workloads. These trends are prompting large-scale investments in hyperscale data centers designed specifically for AI and high-performance computing applications. Hardware components dominate the market, accounting for over 56% of market share, driven by the need for continuous upgrades in servers, storage systems, GPUs, and networking equipment. The expansion of edge computing further strengthens this demand. Edge facilities process data closer to users and devices, reducing latency for applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart manufacturing, and real-time analytics. With the rapid growth of IoT devices and 5G networks, organizations increasingly deploy distributed data center infrastructure to support low-latency services. In addition, industries such as finance, healthcare, and media require ultra-reliable infrastructure capable of delivering uninterrupted service. This demand fuels investment in high-availability facilities such as Tier-3 and Tier-4 data centers that provide redundancy and near-zero downtime.

Key Highlight: Strategic Acquisition of Celestial AI by Marvell Technology to Advance Data Center Connectivity

A notable development in the data center market is the acquisition of Celestial AI by Marvell Technology, announced in December 2025. The company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Celestial AI, a pioneer in optical interconnect technology, to accelerate scale-up connectivity solutions for next-generation AI and cloud data centers. The acquisition integrates Celestial AI's Photonic Fabric technology platform, which enables optical input/output connectivity at package, system, and rack levels within modern data center infrastructure.

The acquisition addresses the rapid transformation of data center architectures driven by artificial intelligence workloads. Next-generation accelerated systems are evolving from single-rack setups to multi-rack AI clusters connecting hundreds of XPUs through high-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency scale-up fabrics. Celestial AI's Photonic Fabric technology enables this architecture by providing high-bandwidth, low-power optical interconnects, allowing AI systems to scale across racks while enabling direct memory access among processing units.

Celestial AI's technology is designed to support the transition from traditional copper connections to optical interconnects inside data centers. The Photonic Fabric chiplet can deliver 16 terabits per second of bandwidth in a single chiplet, significantly increasing system bandwidth while maintaining low latency and high power efficiency. Its thermal stability allows photonics to be integrated directly with high-power XPUs and switches in advanced packaging architectures, improving performance in large AI clusters.

This acquisition highlights a major shift toward optical scale-up interconnects in AI data center infrastructure, positioning Marvell to expand its connectivity portfolio and address the growing performance and efficiency requirements of large-scale AI deployments.

Segmentation Insights: Hardware Leads Market Value While DCIM Software Records the Fastest Growth Momentum

Hardware dominates the global data center market, accounting for over 56% share with a value exceeding US$ 194.5 Bn, as it forms the core infrastructure supporting computing, storage, and networking operations. Rapid expansion of AI workloads, cloud computing platforms, and big data analytics is driving significant investments in high-performance servers, GPUs, storage arrays, and advanced networking equipment. Operators are also upgrading power and cooling systems to support higher compute density and energy efficiency. Meanwhile, DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management) software is the fastest-growing segment, projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7%, as operators seek real-time visibility into power consumption, cooling efficiency, and asset performance across large facilities. The shift toward hyperscale and hybrid cloud environments has accelerated adoption of automated monitoring platforms that optimize capacity planning, reduce downtime, and improve sustainability tracking across modern data centers.

Regional Insights: North America Maintains Leadership While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Data Center Hub

North America remains the leading regional market, holding over 39% share with a market value of US$ 135.5 Bn. The region benefits from strong technology sector concentration, mature infrastructure ecosystems, and advanced regulatory frameworks supporting large-scale deployments. The United States drives regional demand, with Northern Virginia recording over 1,668 MW of net absorption in early 2025, reflecting about 43% year-over-year growth as hyperscale operators expand capacity. In contrast, Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The region attracted US$15.5 billion in cross-border investments in 2024, accounting for 70% of global data center investment flows, while operational capacity reached about 12.7 GW in H1 2025. Rapid digitalization, 5G rollout, and cloud expansion, particularly in India and Southeast Asia, continue to accelerate infrastructure development across the region.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Power Systems Cooling Systems Servers Networking Devices Racks Others



DCIM Software

On-premises Cloud-based



Services

Integration & Implementation Consulting Support & maintenance Others



By Data Center Type

Hyperscale

Colocation

Enterprise

Cloud

Edge

By Data Center Tier

Tier-1

Tier-2

Tier-3

Tier-4

By End-user

Cloud Service Provider

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the data center ecosystem include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Equinix Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Alibaba Cloud, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NTT Ltd., and China Telecom Corporation.

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft continue expanding hyper scale cloud infrastructure globally to meet enterprise and AI workload demand.

Equinix and Digital Realty focus on colocation services, enabling enterprises to deploy scalable infrastructure without heavy capital investments.

Google and Alibaba Cloud are investing heavily in energy-efficient and AI-optimized data center facilities.

NTT and telecom operators leverage global connectivity networks to expand edge and distributed data center services.

Business strategies across the industry emphasize hyper scale expansion, renewable energy integration, edge infrastructure development, and partnerships with cloud providers. Companies are also prioritizing advanced cooling technologies and energy-efficient architectures to address rising power consumption and sustainability requirements.

