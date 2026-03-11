Justice for Kids Co-Founder Justin Grosz Elected to NACC Board

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Justin Grosz, a veteran child injury law attorney and co-founder of Justice for Kids, a division of Kelley Kronenberg, has been elected to the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC) board of directors.

"I am honored to join the board of NACC and work alongside this talented and dedicated group of advocates to strengthen the nationwide movement to ensure every child has a lawyer, receives high-quality representation, remains safe, and achieves permanency-whether through reunification or adoption-based on what is truly in the best interests of our country's children," said Grosz.

With over three decades of trial experience, Grosz has devoted his legal career to fighting for the less fortunate who have been victimized by others. Through Justice for Kids, Grosz and his law partners have established a children's rights practice dedicated to providing legal services to abused, disabled, and catastrophically injured children harmed at home, in child welfare and foster care settings, group home settings and residential treatment centers, as well as all children harmed by the acts of others.

Before he established Justice for Kids, Grosz spent several years in private practice, including running his own firm, and previously served as an assistant state attorney in Broward County, Florida, where he oversaw the investigation and prosecution of violent career criminals. Over the course of his impressive career, Justin has tried in excess of 230 jury trials to verdict, fighting for those killed or catastrophically injured.

Grosz is deeply committed to supporting organizations that protect the rights of vulnerable children. In addition to his role with NACC, he serves on the Board of Directors of Florida's Children First, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the rights of at-risk, abused, and disabled children, especially those in or aging out of Florida's foster care system and those experiencing homelessness.

"I know that Justin will bring his leadership, experience and passion to the NACC board of directors to advance the NACC mission of appointing a lawyer to every child in foster care," said Howard Talenfeld, Justice for Kids co-founder and Florida's Children First board chair.

Founded in 1977, the NACC is a nationwide leader in advancing high-quality legal representation for children and youth, strengthening advocacy across the child welfare and juvenile justice systems.

About Justice for Kids

Justice for Kids ("JFK"), a division of Kelley Kronenberg, is a law practice dedicated to protecting abused, disabled, and injured children nationwide who are harmed in child welfare and disability systems. Our mission is to be fierce advocates for children's rights, to make personal injury recoveries for children injured, abused, or neglected by, or while in the care of, the governmental and private agencies that were supposed to protect them, and to drive systemic change in child welfare policy throughout the United States. Learn more at www.justiceforkids.com.

