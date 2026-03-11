ViaVista Mapping Services Uses Advanced GPR Technology to Map Cemeteries Without Excavation

The company's non-invasive Ground Penetrating Radar services give precise subsurface data while preserving the integrity of burial grounds

FLORIDA CITY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / ViaVista Mapping Services, a mapping provider focused on cemeteries and burial grounds, is addressing critical challenges faced by cemetery managers, local governments, and preservation organizations through its use of advanced Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology. This non-invasive methodology allows for accurate mapping of burial sites, detection of unmarked graves, and identification of subsurface features without the need for excavation or ground disturbance.

Ground Penetrating Radar is a geophysical technology that uses radar pulses to create images of what lies beneath the surface. In cemetery applications, GPR equipment transmits electromagnetic waves into the ground, which then reflect back when they encounter subsurface changes such as burial vaults, caskets, disturbed soil, or grave boundaries not reflected in existing records. ViaVista Mapping Services interprets these radar signatures to produce detailed maps showing burial locations, site boundaries, and subsurface features identified during the survey process.

"GPR technology has transformed cemetery mapping, particularly for sites with incomplete historical records or sensitive preservation needs," said Scott Field, Director of Field Operations. "We can produce accurate subsurface data while maintaining complete respect for burial grounds and avoiding any physical disturbance to the site."

The need for non-invasive mapping has become more pressing as cemeteries face gaps in their historical records. GPR technology fills those gaps without excavation, which matters in settings where digging would be culturally inappropriate, legally restricted, or ethically problematic.

Using advanced GPR equipment, the company conducts systematic surveys of cemetery properties to identify subsurface anomalies and burial features. Specialists then interpret the collected data and translate it into comprehensive digital maps that document grave locations, burial boundaries, and site features with a high level of accuracy. As a result, cemetery managers and local authorities receive the reliable information they need for records management, plot sales, restoration planning, and documentation to support informed decision-making.

GPR-based cemetery mapping extends beyond locating individual graves. The subsurface data, for example, can help municipalities evaluate land-use decisions when development or infrastructure projects are proposed near historic burial grounds. Preservation groups also use GPR surveys to guide restoration work without disturbing unmarked or forgotten graves, and sites subject to regulatory oversight can document what lies beneath the surface without disturbing it.

As more communities prioritize preservation, transparency, and responsible stewardship of burial grounds, the demand for non-invasive mapping solutions has grown accordingly. ViaVista Mapping Services has responded by refining its GPR methodology and investing in equipment capable of producing clear, actionable data even in challenging conditions.

"Our focus is on data quality and professional documentation that cemetery managers and preservation organizations can rely on," said Field. "We approach every project with the understanding that these sites hold historical, cultural, and personal significance. That guides how we work and the standards we hold ourselves to."

Organizations interested in learning more about non-invasive cemetery mapping solutions are invited to visit the ViaVista Mapping Services website at www.viavistacemeterymappingservices.com .

About ViaVista Cemetery Mapping Services

Founded in 2018, ViaVista Mapping Services blends cutting-edge technology with a deep respect for history, using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), GPS data collection, and the industry-standard ArcGIS platform to create highly accurate cemetery maps. Committed to both historical preservation and operational efficiency, the company provides solutions that help cemetery operators improve record-keeping and plan for future needs.

Contact Information

ViaVista Mapping Services

Phone: 828-273-3516

Email: cemeterymapping@viavistamapping.com

SOURCE: ViaVista Mapping Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/viavista-mapping-services-uses-advanced-gpr-technology-to-map-cem-1134775